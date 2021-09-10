September 11: the incredible testimony of a survivor of the World Trade Center attacks

the essential

Joe Dittmar was in one of the World Trade Center towers during the September 11, 2001 attacks. He relates.

It is a poignant testimony told by Joe Dittmar, 20 years after the events. This insurer was attending a meeting on the 105th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, when a first plane struck the North Tower. “We didn’t understand what was going on. We didn’t see or hear anything,” he told RTSinfo. “But almost immediately we were asked to evacuate because there had been an explosion in the tower next door.”

Joe and his colleagues then try to use their cell phones, which do not work. “The North Tower was the main antenna for all of southern Manhattan,” he explains. When they get to the 90th floor, the door to the stairwell is open. “This is where we had the opportunity, for the first time, to see the windows to the north. To see these huge black holes right through the building. And I remember seeing, through the smoke , pieces of the fuselage of a huge plane, “he recalls, moved.

“The concrete creaked and the ramps came loose from the wall”

An announcement is then made in the building: “The event is limited to the North tower. We believe that the South tower is safe. We suggest that you return to your work station,” they are told. Advice that Joe Dittmar does not follow: he decides to flee.

“I was somewhere between the 74th and 72nd floors when the second plane passed through our building, a few floors below the impact zone,” continues the survivor. “If we had hesitated for a single moment, we wouldn’t be here anymore.”

Joe Dittmar then hears the plane crash through the building. “We felt and saw the stairwell shaking back and forth. The concrete creaked and the handrails pulled away from the wall. The steps were like waves in the ocean, rippling under our feet,” recalls- he, explaining that he also “felt a heat ball blow, as well as the smell of kerosene”.





“People were moving on crutches or in wheelchairs on the stairs. Overweight people, people just scared of death,” says Joe. The victims then begin to help each other, physically and emotionally. “It was teamwork. No one was black or white, Christian or Jewish, … Everyone was the same then.”

“It’s a scene that stays with you, forever”

On the 35th floor, Joe crosses paths with New York City police, firefighters and paramedics. “Even though they didn’t say a word, their looks said it all. They knew they were going up those steps to fight a fire they couldn’t put out, save lives they couldn’t save. They knew they were going up and that they would never come back, “he recalls, with tears in his eyes.

On the ground floor, bulldozers make an exit for the survivors. “Every uniform we passed was shouting at us, ‘Run! Don’t look back! Don’t stop!’ But we were turning around. And we saw concrete, steel falling to the ground, “he says.” People were falling, jumping. You had only one choice: burn or jump. And the people chose to jump. It’s a scene that stays with you, forever, ”he concludes.