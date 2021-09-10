Sergio Ramos relapses and will still be absent against Clermont

The Spanish center-back has yet to make his debut for PSG. Persistent calf pain will prevent him from being in the squad against Clermont on Saturday.

Parisian supporters will still have to wait to see their new recruit at work. Last July, Sergio Ramos (35) arrived in the capital with a lot of experience in his suitcases, but also a calf injury that he has been dragging for many weeks. While the Parisian club hoped for his return this week, the Spanish defender has relapsed and will therefore not be in the squad to face Clermont this Saturday, as revealed by L’Equipe.





Worse yet, he should also miss the entry into contention of PSG in the Champions League against Bruges on Wednesday (9 p.m.). As a result, Mauricio Pochettino should continue to align his typical central defense with his captain Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe against the promoted Auvergne at Parc des Princes on Saturday (5 p.m.). The absence of Ramos is added to that of the probable South Americans Neymar, Messi, Di Maria and Paredes, all on the bridge on the night of Thursday to Friday, or even that of Kylian Mbappé, touched in the heart of the September rally with the Blues. But all these beautiful people have a good chance of returning to the meadow before the new number 4 of PSG. An absence of the 35-year-old Spanish international who questions internally, as reported by the sports daily.