SFR pinned for having insured customers without their consent

The 60 Million consumers association pinpoints the operator SFR accused of having taken out insurance for its customers without their knowledge. “Forced sale” and “deception” for subscribers who have sometimes been charged 250 euros without having been notified.

The sky is stormy above the SFR stores. The 60 Million consumers association denounced the little commercial practices to which some of the operator’s customers were victims. The latter would have had their insurance taken out without their agreement.

Several consumers have thus returned to the defense association the amounts withdrawn each month from their bill of which they had not been informed. Those ” many SFR subscribers », As 60 million consumers have observed, all have in common the fact that they have taken out a subscription in stores, all over France. They thus found themselves insured by Chubb, an insurance for mobile, and withdrawn each month of 13 euros.

“Pre-checked” insurance

Many customers did not even immediately realize that they had been insured against their will, without ever being informed by email or SMS.“I suspect the SFR advisors-sellers of sneaking the insurance option, before collecting on the tablet the customer signatures necessary to validate a subscription contract”,thus explains one of the testimonies.





An obviously misleading business practice and a hassle for customers who then seek to unsubscribe. Because refusing insurance is a long way of the cross. Without knowing that they were insured without their knowledge, subscribers can logically not invoke the 14 days of withdrawal to get rid of this insurance. In addition, the first month being free, they did not see the first direct debit appear until later. Far too late for a one-year bonus engagement.

Contacted by 60 million consumers, SFR said it was only aware of the situation, retorting at the same time that customers are informed by email and SMS of their subscription. Only, when you haven’t asked for anything, it’s easy to believe in yet another spam… For its part, Chubb did not respond.

Dubious ways to sell from intermediaries

This kind of practice is unfortunately frequently singled out by consumer defense associations. According to the latest report from the insurance mediator, too many French people are still victims of forced sales on cell phone insurance. He also denounced intermediaries selling insurance for mobiles “who do not hesitate to use dubious means to sell as much as possible», Without worrying about informing the customer.

However, article L 112-2 of the Insurance Code stipulates that the insurer has the duty to provide an information sheet on the price and guarantees before the customer signs the contract. Without it, the contract is illegal.

Last May, it was the UFC-Que Choisir who had already filed a complaint against SFR for deceptive commercial practices for its RED by SFR offers. Announced “without commitment and without condition of duration», The offers had finally seen their price increase from 30 to 75% two years later.