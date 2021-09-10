she complained of sexual harassment and bullying

Officially, Ashley Gjøvik is accused of leaking confidential information. The event comes after months of complaints about behavioral issues within the California-based company.

Behind the pretty rainbows and bucolic scenes of Apple conferences, like the one expected on September 14, lurks a situation not always very rosy. For several weeks, the brand has launched into an internal war against confidential data leaks. The objective is to try to stop that we know everything about a product like iPhone 13 even before its official presentation. Some even claim to have pictures to show from iPhone 14, that is to say.

After the threats came the time for action for Apple. The firm has announced the dismissal of Ashley Gjøvik, senior program manager, accused of having violated the internal rules of the firm by publishing confidential information on Apple. The manufacturer is not disclosing exactly what information Ashley Gjøvik allegedly shared with outside the company. Problem: Ashley Gjøvik is also one of the heads of an internal scolding movement regarding harassment issues.





When Apple wants to keep an employee’s nudes

This is not the first time that the internal relations of the company have sprung up in the news. A few days ago the #AppleToo movement was taking shape to bring together testimonials denouncing bad practices within Apple. For several months, Ashley Gjøvik has been speaking on Twitter to denounce problems inside Apple. Since March, we can read her various testimonies, especially when she reports that Apple’s legal department asked her for her smartphone for checks, without giving her time to delete personal data, including photos of naked.

Sooo, #Apple has pics of my boobs. During a discovery thing 3yr ago, legal forced me to hand-over all my texts. They refused to let me delete anything, even “fully personal,” even when I said “by fully personal I mean nudes.” They said they’re in their “permanent evidence locker” – Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 19, 2021

Things accelerated when Ashley Gjøvik received an email from Apple’s HR department summoning her for a call that same day. We can read in the email posted on Twitter that Apple wanted to investigate an intellectual property problem, in other words confidential information. Ashley Gjøvik has indicated that she would like to correspond in writing and forward the exchanges to the NLRB, the US authority in charge of labor law.

Ashley Gjøvik was fired by Apple a few hours later. In a statement sent to The Verge, the firm promises that ” we are and always have been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and conduct a thorough investigation whenever an issue is raised. Out of respect for the privacy of those affected, we do not discuss employee specific issues. “. Yeah.

Hopefully the competent authorities will be able to shed light on this matter.