she reveals the sex and the first name of her baby (PHOTO)

Jennifer Love Hewitt, the star of 9-1-1 and of Ghost whisperer, became a mother for the third time. She has given birth to a baby boy and reveals his first name.
Last May, Jennifer Love Hewitt announced good news to her fans. The actress of Ghost whisperer revealed that she was expecting her third child. With her husband Brian Hallisay, known for his role in revenge, she is already the proud mother of a girl and a boy: Autumn, 7 years old, and Atticus, 5 years old. “Oh baby! We have another on the way. So excited to finally be able to share this news with you! “, she wrote then on her Instagram account. And yet, if Maddie, the character she stars in in 9-1-1, is pregnant in season 4 of the series, it is not because of this new surprise pregnancy. The writers had considered this rebound before this announcement.
The mother posted a rather original photo for the arrival of her baby
This time it is a little Aidan James, who joined the family, as the actress announced on Instagram with a rather original shot. The latter did not reveal the face of her baby, but her plump belly decorated by her elders, with the mention “almost done”. “This is how my children sent me to the hospital. My tummy was a great success.”, she laughs in the preamble. Before sharing a quote: “It is said that women leave their bodies during labor … they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return together to this world “. She then sends a tender message to the newcomer. “It was my greatest honor to pick you up Aidan James. Now back to hugs and rest.”, she concludes her publication. Fans immediately congratulated her on the birth. One of them even noticed that the baby had the same first name as his “son” in the series Ghost Whisperer.
A third “surprise” pregnancy
In an interview with the magazine People, the 42-year-old mother spoke about this surprise pregnancy. “We’ve always been open to a third child, but we certainly didn’t think in this crazy year that the whole world was going through that it would necessarily be this moment. “, Jennifer Love Hewitt thus declared. She evoked in passing her two eldest, future “models“of his youngest.”I feel like we’ve been able to raise two really special kids so far who will be great role models. It is such a lovely, beautiful and surprising gift to be able to do all of this again with another little human. “