Siamese twin sisters see each other for the first time after major surgery

The operation on two one-year-old twins lasted 16 hours, but the result is there. Linked by the head since their birth, they were finally able to see each other.

Miracle of medicine. the Sun recently reported the touching story of two Siamese twins who, after spending a year of their lives bound by their skulls, were finally able to see each other face to face. The operation lasted 16 hours and required a team of 25 people, including 10 surgeons who gave everything to allow these two little girls to live separately. It was in Israel that the operation took place and the Sun was able to hear the words of one of the doctors who took part in this feat of medicine who was then ecstatic at the way in which the two sisters were finally able to discover each other.

“It was amazing to see them looking at each other for the very first time“explained Doctor Isaac Lazar.”They stared at each other and made little noises. They tried to communicate with each other, it was really touching“. The two former Siamese sisters – who have not yet been named – may be separated thanks to the operation, there is between them a certain unwavering bond. An English surgeon who heads a charity for children’s neurological operations also expressed his amazement. “It was truly a very special moment. They were a little upset when we put them in separate beds in intensive careremembers Dr. Owase Jeelani.

Owase Jeelani: “They always see themselves as one person”

When the sisters were able to touch each other, they visibly relaxed. But the doctor nevertheless underlines the big change which awaits them. “They always see themselves as one person. It’s hard for us to imagine that we can be so connected to someone“Fortunately, on the health side, the news is good.”It’s still early days but their brains seem intact, so there’s no reason to think they won’t be able to live normal lives. They are doing well, and we are really satisfied with this operation“. Still according to the Sun, it exists around fifty cases of people born Siamese each year worldwide, and 70% of these cases do not survive beyond a month.

