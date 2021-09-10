Smart Soundbar 900: a first Dolby Atmos soundbar for Bose

3

Still very present in the soundbar market, Bose had not yet ventured into 3D audio reproduction. This is now done with the Smart Soundbar 900, a high-end connected model and Dolby Atmos compatible.

The newest Smart Soundbar 900 introduces Bose to the circle of Dolby Atmos compatible soundbars. This new flagship of the US manufacturer, which now oversees the Smart Soundbar 300, 500 and 700, not only supports 3D Dolby Atmos audio streams (no compatibility with DTS streams, and therefore DTS: X), but There are also two loudspeakers dedicated to reproducing height channels. These are arranged at each end of the soundbar, on the top face, and are added to the five other speakers arranged on the front face.

The Smart Soundbar 900 is a beautiful baby that measures 104 cm in length. Its height and depth are still reasonable (5.8 x 10.4 cm). © Bose

Bose’s aptly named PhaseGuide waveguide technology, featured on the Soundbar 700 for example, is still there for the reproduction of surround effects. The brand also highlights the presence of TrueSpace, a technology in charge of upmixing stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 streams into 3D audio streams. As usual with Bose Soundbar soundbars, the subwoofer and surround modules are sold separately, which can quickly add up if you want a complete system (Bass Module 500 and Bass Module 700 respectively). at 450 and 800 €, Surround Speakers and Surround Speakers 700 respectively at 350 and 550 €).



The adaptiQ automatic acoustic calibration feature is still available on the Smart Soundbar 900. © Bose

Regarding the other characteristics, the Smart Soundbar 900 is very close to its little sister, the Soundbar 700. The new soundbar from Bose therefore has access to all connected features (access to streaming services, advanced and multiroom functions). of the Bose ecosystem, AirPlay 2) via wifi or RJ45. It also incorporates microphones to interact directly with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. On this subject, Bose evokes its Voice4Video functionality which would allow switching directly to a television channel (via the decoder of its TV or its box) thanks to a simple voice request command to Alexa. In terms of audio connectivity, it is not the Smart Soundbar 900 that will change the formula: only an eARC HDMI port and a Toslink optical input are integrated.

The Smart Soundbar 900 has no screen on its front face and does not offer a TV interface. Only a light bar is integrated as a visual indicator. A few buttons are also accessible on the bar, but it can be more easily controlled remotely using the supplied remote control and the Bose Music app. © Bose