Sofia and Charlie together in BTS / Manon doesn’t want to go to college – Tomorrow belongs to us September 13, 2021 (episode 1012) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1012 broadcast on Monday, September 13, 2021 on TF1. Laetitia wants to die, she can’t manage to live without Clément. Sofia is disappointed with her 1st day in BTS. Vanessa imposes her rules on the Spoon.



The complete recap of the DNA soap opera from episode 1012 of 09/13/2021 with the #DemainNousAppartient spoilers in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1012 broadcast on TF1 on Monday, September 13, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Tomorrow is ours ): the recap of the previous episode Tomorrow belongs to us from 09/10/2021 is online.





Martin tells Chloe that Clément was fired from his old high school because he was trafficking cannabis.

Nathan gives the police what Clément sold him before the start of the school year. Georges said to Nathan “stop being fooling around”. For his part, he asks not to tell his parents about it.

Sofia is starting her BTS, it’s her first day. Manon is depressed and eats cereals on her sofa.

Sofia already knows that she is going to have Alma as an English teacher. She is happy to start from scratch.

Bart takes the hit of having had a bad weekend at the Spoon. Louise had an apron embroidered with her name to show her that they love her. Bart thinks that will encourage her to be even more gruff.

Vanessa says she likes the apron, she feels like part of the team.





Chloe questions Irene in relation to the fact that she falsified Clément’s file. Chloe decides to refer it to the rectorate… because Irene lacked ethics. She doesn’t even apologize. Jahia defends Clément against the other students. Jahia thinks that Clément was a generous and sunny person.

Hard blow for Sofia, she finds herself in BTS class with Charlie.

Sofia asks Charlie to find another target. She wants to start over.

Sofia confides in Gabriel… she thinks Charlie has no soul, he’s a devil. Gabriel tells Charlie and Sofia that they look like kids.

The stups revealed that the hash that was resold came from Morocco: with the composition they went back to the head of a man who could be at the head of the traffic, a certain Jérémy. Martin calls out to the dealer.

Laetitia Lefranc decided to make a video in front of Clément’s portrait to talk about her son in positive terms (a good and courageous person). Chloé remotely assists with the recording.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1012: Bart must flatten in front of Vanessa







Bart and Louise make an update with Vanessa. Bart can’t stand Vanessa’s behavior anymore, he thinks that she is screwing up a sea atmosphere **. She does not want to continue in these conditions, she needs a healthy environment. Vanessa slams the door.

Louise apologizes for trying to hold her back. She tries to make up for it by saying “you are the identity of this restaurant”. Vanessa wants Bart to apologize and put it in shape. She gives this collaboration a second chance: she wants carte blanche on the menus and that Bart / Louise no longer come in HER kitchen.

Manon tells Sofia that she doesn’t want to go to college. She decided she would not go to school.

Jahia realizes that Laetitia wants to jump from Irene’s balcony: Jahia begs her not to jump.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1013 from Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum of Tomorrow belongs to us each day. Know that the spin off of Tomorrow belongs to us Here it all begins is broadcast on TF1 every evening at 6.30 p.m.