Sofia finds herself in BTS with Charlie (episode 1012 recap and spoilers)

"Tomorrow is ours" ahead of time with the detailed summary of DNA episode 1012 September 13. On Monday, in your daily series, Sofia (Emma Smet) and Charlie end up in the same class. Vanessa overcomes Bart's patience and Chloe discovers that drug trafficking was rampant in her high school.

The full summary of episode 1011 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Friday, September 10, 2021 is also online. Good reading.

“Tomorrow is ours” Spoilers and Advance Recap of Episode 1012 on Monday, September 13

Emma is in the same class as her worst enemy

Sofia is excited because she is making her comeback in BTS. She looks forward to starting over with cool people who have the same interests as her and who will judge her for who she really is. But she literally falls in love with her during English class when her worst enemy, Charlie, arrives late. She can’t help but quickly play the provocation card. She goes so far as to mock the accent of the young woman who has to detail an object she is holding in her hand. Sofia responds and asks Charlie to shut up. Alma gives them a final warning before kicking them both out.

After class, Sofia asks Charlie to find another target, but no luck. The war between the two young women is not about to end. Sofia confides in Gabriel her fears that Charlie will make her go through hell, but the young man comes to her defense. For Gabriel, Charlie is certainly provocative, but not mean. Besides, this one joins them and invites Gabriel to have a drink with the cool people of BTS. When Sofia returns home, Manon confides to her sister her intention not to go to college.

Vanessa pushes Bart behind his entrenchments

Bart can’t believe they’ve made so little money since opening. He thought the restaurant was going to be a hit on the weekend. Louise tries to reassure him. She is convinced that business is starting to pick up. Then, she shows Bart the blouse she had embroidered in Vanessa’s name. A little gift to put the somewhat gruff chef at the restaurant in confidence. Louise’s plan worked. Vanessa finds her perfect apron and feels like she’s part of the team.

Vanessa puts pressure on Bart and Louise, because her dishes do not go quickly enough in the dining room. The tone used by the chef does not please Bart and Louise who make an update with Vanessa after the service. The tone rises quickly with Bart, who overwhelms him with reproaches. The chef, who cannot create in a hostile environment, returns her apron. But she agrees to reverse her decision if Bart apologizes to her. Flore’s son has no choice but to comply. Vanessa agrees to give this collaboration a second chance, but on two conditions: that Bart and Louise do not set foot in her kitchen and she wants carte blanche in her menus .. Bart and Louise accept ..





Laetitia Lefranc tries to end her life

In high school, Chloe is amazed when Martin tells her that Clément has been fired from his old high school because he was selling cannabis. . She assures Martin that there was nothing in Clément’s school file apart from a few small disciplinary problems. Chloe is in shock when she learns that drug trafficking was also rampant at Agnès Varda high school. Lina didn’t miss a beat in their conversation.

When she understands that Irene has hidden the existence of this traffic from her in the school, Chloe confronts the CPE, who confirms having falsified Clément’s file. The principal holds her partly responsible for the situation and she wants to refer it to the rectorate. Irene does not dismantle and tells Chloe that she does not care.

Nathan is summoned to the police station. He maintains his version: Clément was his dealer and he bought cannabis resin from the victim a week before the start of the school year. Nathan hands Damien a ball of cannabis resin that he is going to send to the narcotics. Each seller has his recipe and depending on the results, they will know where to look.

Martin questions Laetitia Lefranc. She was aware that her son was dealing in his old high school in Agde, but she told Martin that Clément had sworn to her that he had stopped. Martin made him realize that his son was hiding a lot of things from him. Laetitia feels responsible for her son’s descent into hell. She had quit her job to take a part-time job to take care of him. Laetitia confides to him that they were more and more fair financially. She explains to him how it was also very hard for her son who spent his time in hospitals and that he had to have fun.

Jahia and Angie, the girls of the CPE, got wind of a rumor that Clément was dealing weed with Agnès Varda. They inform Laetitia. Jahia would like to show everyone that Clément was a great person, sunny, a good person .. Angie then has an idea ..

The Stups sent the results to George and the cannabis sold by Clément was of Moroccan origin. It was made up of several products including a specific pollen used only by about twenty resellers. And by crossing the data with the narcotics, emerged the name of Jérémy Ferrier, suspected of being at the head of a vast drug trafficking in the region.

With the help of Jahia and Angie, the two daughters of the CPE, Laetitia records a moving video to pay tribute to her son Clément, who died at the age of 19 ten days ago. Telling who he was helps him come to terms with the injustice of losing him so young. In the hallway, Chloe listens to Laetitia.

Martin manages to stop Jérémy Ferrier. He denies knowing Clément. However, he has in his possession a telephone where the name “Clément L” is written on the battery.

Laetitia goes to Irene’s balcony. She stares into space and obviously wants to end her life. Jahia yells at him not to jump.

