soldiers helping flood victims

Soldiers and rescuers came to the aid of thousands of flood victims in central Mexico on Wednesday that resulted in the death in a hospital of more than a dozen Covid-19 patients.

More than 1,000 members of the National Guard, military and rescuers were deployed after a river in the town of Tula, in the state of Hidalgo, rose from its bed.

The flood affected around 39,000 residents, with many homes flooded within minutes.

Around 1,000 people have been moved to shelters, although some are reluctant to leave their homes.

Civilians were involved in the rescue effort, including Lauro Cruz, a resident, who said he helped around 40 people.





“Some did not want to leave for fear of thieves,” he said. “But they agreed to be moved. People in wheelchairs, on stretchers … we took them out,” he added.

Jesus Olguin came to inspect the damage in his small jewelry store. “We were all caught off guard. There was no warning,” he said. “We have lost a lot of things.”

Fourteen patients at a hospital in Tula have died after flooding disrupted the power supply and oxygen treatment essential for survival, according to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which operates the facility. .

Authorities had reported 17 deaths as of Tuesday, but IMSS director Zoe Robledo said some of them had in fact died before the floods.

“It was a sad day (…) a sudden disaster which, in a few minutes, put an entire city under water, including our hospital,” he said in a video posted on the networks social.

Images released by local media showed the hospital flooded and medical staff moving patients on stretchers through the water.

The governor of the state of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, was the victim of an accident when the military boat in which he was observing the damage with other officials sank. “I am safe … and we continue to work,” he tweeted.