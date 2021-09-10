Solex restarts – Boursorama

The legendary Solex, which delighted our elders, is back in service. The Solex and Matra brands were taken over by Grégory Trébaol, a daring entrepreneur who likes to take up challenges. By associating these prestigious groups with the Easybike brand, it wants to establish itself on the French electric bicycle market by giving the Solex back its letters of nobility.



Solex is back to normal – iStock-Lalocracio

The history of the “motor bicycle”

The VéloSolex, a motorized bicycle that revolutionized the field of mobility from 1946, enjoyed thirty years of glory before sinking into oblivion in the mid-1970s. It is one of the players in the French electric bicycle. , Mobiky-Tech, which bought the legendary brand. The design has been revised and modernized, the engine has been improved, and Solex has been marketing electrically assisted bicycles for ten years. Grégory Trébaol worked to consolidate the Solex brand and was able to negotiate with the Lagardère group the recovery of the assets of Matra, which brought its precious technological and innovative skills to the light electric vehicle sector. The company, associating the three brands Easybike, Solex and Matra, is installed in Saint-Lô, in Normandy, on an industrial site of 4000 m2.





The creation of Easybike: the bet of a zealous entrepreneur

Grégory Trébaol has a personality with many strengths and many strings to his bow: two and a half years spent in the United States as a teenager, a first very formative experience within a start-up, a passion for the company. and a strong will to conceive projects. It is tailor-made for the entrepreneurial adventure and the turbulence it causes. The Easybike project, created in 2005, is therefore a great playground for him. With what he considers a big family, he has created a group dynamic based on confidence to embark on an ambitious bet: conquer and revolutionize the electric bicycle market. Convinced of the carrier concept of “made in France”, he dreamed of reviving the Solex, symbol of an era and an art of living. The brand was then managed by the Fiat group, with whom it negotiated at length before concluding a partnership.

Judicial reorganization: the opportunity for a new lease of life

But the Easybike epic was not a long calm one. Overvalued investments led, in 2019, to receivership. It was without counting on the dynamism of the Norman group and the tenacity of Grégory Trébaol: an agreement was found with the creditors and the financial situation was restored. The great adventure was therefore able to restart, carried by the enthusiasm and unfailing motivation of its founder. He preferred to consider this stage as an opportunity to be seized to build new bases rather than as a failure. The stage was difficult and the procedure rigorous, but he was able to rise to the challenge and prove the reliability of his project by taking the necessary corrective measures. The company’s workforce and turnover were doubled, and “Intemporel”, the brand’s latest addition, began to be marketed in the first quarter of 2021. Grégory Tréabol’s dream? Become the leader in electrically assisted bicycles in France, and even in Europe. The concept of electric mobility is, according to him, a major environmental issue for the decades to come and this colossal project is only in its early stages …