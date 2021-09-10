Sony announces the remake of the best licensed video game on PlayStation 5 (video)

On the occasion of its PlayStation Showcase, Sony has announced the development of the remake of the most popular game of the license Star wars.

Fans of Star wars know it : the good video games around the cult license created by George Lucas are not legion. Yes Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was rather well received, and that we find fans of Star Wars: Racer and of Star Wars: Battlefront II, rare are the games of the license which were unanimous. However, we learn that the game most appreciated by fans will soon be the subject of a remake.

You guessed it, it is obviously about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Developed by BioWare and released in 1999, KOTOR was an RPG that plunged us 4000 years before the events of the Skywalker saga.

Announced at the very start of PlayStation Showcase, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic offered himself a short teaser. No gameplay image, no release date. Just a piece of news that fans are terribly excited about. It must be said that the game, which was released on PC, then on Xbox, will be never before seen on PlayStation.

At the end of PlayStation Showcase, we were able to learn a little more about the remake. Executives from studio Aspyr have indicated that while the remake will be faithful to the original game, everything has been remade. Knights of the Old Republic gets a makeover, which gives meaning to the word “remake”. In addition, we learned that developers who worked on the 1999 game have been hired to work on the remake.

This announcement gives us many hopes for the continuation of the saga Star wars in video games. Indeed, nothing prevents Aspyr from working, then, on other game remakes Star wars, including games Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II, which they ported to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Regardless, fans have already exploded their joy on social media:





