Sony’s announcements for the Playstation 5

Sony broadcast an online conference Thursday, September 9 in which the company unveils new games and unseen trailers. The manufacturer of the Playstation 5 has taken over the now regular format of “State of Play” (name of their online conferences), the last of which dates back to July. He thus gave an overview, sometimes very brief, of the releases that will fill the catalog of his new generation console, the exclusives of which are still rare – the latest is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the next one, Deathloop, a temporary exclusivity scheduled for release on September 14.

These announcements have focused on licensed games (Marvel and Star Wars, in particular) and expected sequels (God of war, Spiderman Where Gran Turismo), revealing Sony’s desire to attract gamers through franchise blockbusters. However, they will often have to wait until 2022 or 2023, or even beyond, to be able to try it.

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake”

The musical theme associated with the Jedi of Star wars was heard during the first announcement of the conference. The cutscene featured a character well known to enlightened fans of the Extended Universe of Star wars : Darth Revan. This ancient Jedi from the dark side of the Force is at the heart of the history of this Knights of the Old Republic. This role-playing and action game, often abbreviated as Kotor, takes place forty centuries before the films of the original saga. The teaser only lasts a few seconds, but this remake by studio Aspyr of a game released in 2003 has high expectations, as it is considered one of the best adaptations of Star wars in the video game sector.

“Marvel’s Wolverine”

The man with the adamantium claws is experiencing a new video game adaptation. Thirty years after its first adventure on Nintendo’s NES, this sixth game dedicated to the cult mutant of the comic series X-Men this time will be developed by the Insomniac studio (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank). No release date has been announced for this project, which we still imagine in the form of a prototype: the studio itself specified that its development had only just begun.





“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Insomniac isn’t done with Spider-Man either. The production is akin to a trilogy since the studio promises that the team that worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) will be responsible for this new opus. After staging in the first title Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, then the young shoot Miles Morales in the second, this new episode will bring them together in the fight against a particularly tough nemesis of the superhero: Venom. The game is slated for release on Playstation 5 in 2023.

“God of War: Ragnarok”

The return of the living god Kratos in the sequel to the 2018 episode is nothing new, but the trailer lifts the veil for the first time on game footage of this title which will be released in 2022 on Playstation 4. and 5. In particular, we can see two of Kratos’ main adversaries: the god of thunder, Thor, and the goddess Freya, who now wants revenge on her former ally. The developers at Santa Monica Studio have let it be known that God of War: Ragnarok will provide players with a much larger environment. They will now be able to explore all nine realms of the gods of Norse mythology – three more than in the previous game.

Gran Turismo 7 has a new release date, set for March 4, 2022; GTA V and GTA Online were to be released in two months on Playstation 5, it will finally be necessary to wait until March 5; exclusive images of the game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, derived from the universe of Borderlands, are punctuated by the music of the Japanese pop-metal group Babymetal; we saw the heroine of Project Eve from South Korean studio Shift Up cutting monster tentacles with sword; Tchia is the name of an exploration game in which the eponymous young heroine must protect her small tropical world from an environmental threat.