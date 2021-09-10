Soon a “pan-respiratory” Moderna vaccine against influenza and Covid-19? – RT in French

The US biotechnology company has announced the development of a serum combining a COVID-19 vaccine booster and a dose of influenza vaccine.

On September 9, the Moderna company announced that it was developing a “bivaccine” currently in phase I of development and combining a booster against Covid-19 and a vaccine against the flu.

The commercial success of Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine using messenger RNA technology has allowed it to accumulate $ 15 billion in cash, as recalled The echoes. A war chest that the company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts wishes to reinvest to develop this technology.

The population will remember the epidemic and will be much more willing to recurrent vaccination



Stéphane Bancel, the French CEO of Moderna, expressed himself in these terms, relayed by The echoes and The Independent : “Moderna is not the Covid-19 vaccine company. In any case, not only. ” “We believe that there is a very big opportunity ahead of us, if we could bring to the market a highly effective annual pan-respiratory booster,” he detailed during a presentation to investors, before explaining. “The population will keep the epidemic in mind and will be much more inclined to recurrent vaccination”.

The influenza vaccine market could thus grow to the tune of 5 or 6 billion dollars. A data that has not escaped the markets, the Moderna share having taken 6% on the New York Stock Exchange after the announcements of Stéphane Bancel, as recalled by the regional daily.

The French billionaire believes that other viruses could be the subject of a vaccine produced by Moderna: RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Zika, HIV (AIDS) or even CMV (cytomegalovirus), the most advanced of all. The company is also considering vaccines for therapeutic purposes against cancer, and treatments in the cardiovascular field or that of rare diseases, as indicated. The echoes. “My role is to grow this business […] based on new technologies, ”summarizes Stéphane Bancel, who counts among other things on the systematic use of artificial intelligence.