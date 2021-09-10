Spain suspends controversial Barcelona airport expansion project

The Spanish government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the controversial Barcelona airport expansion project, due to a “loss of trustworthy” in the regional government of Catalonia.

The Madrid executive considers it impossible to carry out this project, which would have transformed the country’s second airport into an intercontinental hub, “Without unfailing support” of the Catalan government, Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez announced to the press in Barcelona.

This surprise announcement comes a month after an agreement between the two governments to invest 1.7 billion euros in the project. “We believe that this pact is broken due to a clear loss of confidence”, said the minister, saying that she was “Very surprised” by the critical statements of the president of the region of Catalonia Pere Aragonès in recent days. However, the minister has not completely closed the door to a future agreement. “It is now clear, as we suspected from the start, that the Spanish government and AENA”, the company that manages the Spanish airports, “Carried out a blackmail operation and never had the will to invest in Catalonia”, reacted Pere Aragonès in a message posted on social networks.





Opposition from environmentalists

The project, which provides for the construction of a new terminal and the expansion of one of the three runways at El Prat airport, raised frontal opposition from environmentalists from the outset, due to its proximity to the protected wetland in the delta of the Llobregat river, south-west of Barcelona. Opposition to the project has gradually gained ground, its detractors rallying the mayor of Barcelona and municipal councilors of the municipalities concerned, as well as several local associations campaigning to rethink the tourism model of the Catalan capital, one of the most popular cities. visited from Europe. Several of these collectives called for a demonstration on September 19, which some members of the regional government were planning to attend.

This dissension marks a new grain of sand in relations between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​after the relaxation allowed at the end of June by the pardon granted by the government of Pedro Sanchez to the nine Catalan separatists imprisoned after the 2017 secession attempt.