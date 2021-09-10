Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced for PS5 and PC

“At launch, this game will be a console exclusive on PlayStation 5“, confirms Ryan Treadwell, producer at Aspyr, in his intervention on the PlayStation Blog, which should result in a delay without doubt long enough before hoping to find the game on Xbox. We can understand why the choice of Sony is’ is focused on this title when its main rival has quickly become one of the bosses of the Western RPG thanks to the multiple acquisitions of studios like Obsidian, inXile and Bethesda.





The production of this remake is unfortunately not as advanced as one might have thought since “development is still in its early stages“, according to Ryan Treadwell. For lack of gameplay or exit window to put in the tooth, one has to be satisfied with the declarations of the producer.”With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, we hope to provide newcomers to the series and longtime fans with an experience that rivals the best games around. We use the latest technologies to recreate the opus from A to Z, in order to meet the high standard of innovation established by the original game, while remaining faithful to its much-loved history.“, can we read.

We also learn that the development team is made up of some members of the team that developed the game almost 20 years ago and RPG veterans. While this is clearly the biggest project in its history, Aspyr himself is already familiar with the habits of Star Wars having made many remasters and ports of the series … including that of KOTOR on Mac.