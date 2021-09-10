Stars of the Casa de Papel: “We support the Israeli security forces” – © Infos-Israel.News

“La Casa de Papel” has been one of the most popular series in Israel for years and its stars have even visited the country, but it seems that it is now gaining popularity around the world, or at least overall. of the network. In fact, in an interview with News 12’s “Ulpan Shishi” program on the occasion of the series’ fifth season, its actors praised Israel and complimented it and its strengths. security.

When asked about his visit to Israel, actor Darco Perik, who plays Helsinky on the show, said: “It was a wonderful experience, and I hope to return. I know there are a lot of fans here, and the people here are great When people go to Israel, they always talk about the security arrangements: “Rigid and strict police activity. But when I got here, even the police wanted to take a picture with me. It was awesome. “





🟦 ANNOUNCEMENT 🟦

Advertising

Hispanic-Armenian actor Hovik Keuchkerian (who plays the character from Bogota) also spoke nice words, saying he had heard “wonderful things about Israel”. In addition, the actor complimented the Israeli series “Fauda”.

As expected, this caused a sensation on the net among activists, anti-Zionists and keyboard fighters, who are now calling for a boycott of the series. As millions of ‘La Casa de Papel’ fans eagerly await its fifth season, the cast of the hit series have been interviewed by Israeli media, expressed support for Israel and praised its activities against Palestinians. “Wrote a tweet on Twitter. “What a pity,” wrote another.

Some social media commentators have tapped actress Alba Flores who reveals the Nairobi character for comment. Indeed, last May, during Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza, Flores tweeted an expression of support for the Palestinians and condemned Israel’s military operations.

Additionally, a number of interviewees contacted the IMDB website, gave the series a low rating, and posted comments criticizing the series’ cast for their support of Israel.

“We need to make a voice heard that reaches the producers of the series, that will make them understand that the expressions of support of its actors in Israel will not go unanswered,” the network wrote.

🟦 ANNOUNCEMENT 🟦