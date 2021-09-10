Still snubbed by Red Bull for 2022, Pierre Gasly is bitter about the choice of the Austrian team

Extended Tuesday at Alpha Tauri for 2022, a team that he carries at arm’s length this season again (he scored 66 of his team’s 84 points), Pierre Gasly was bitter about the choice of Red Bull to prefer him Sergio Perez again to support Max Verstappen next year. ” I have had the best season with Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri, all drivers since they started in F1 in the last 15 years and I am not rewarded for climbing higher », Regrets the French in an interview conducted by Jean Alesi for Canal +.
Gasly also notices that Sergio Perez has been in more difficulty since his victory in Azerbaijan. ” It’s true that it’s sad and a little frustrating on the one hand, and on the other hand it’s like that, these are things that are beyond my power. Unfortunately, it is not me who decides. Red Bull prefers to continue with Sergio. It’s true that, when you see the performances a bit, especially last weekend at Zandvoort, when he got knocked out in Q1 and finished eighth one lap behind his team-mate and he was the best driver in the Grand Prize (the Mexican was voted pilot of the day by Internet users for his recovery), there are some things we don’t really understand. “