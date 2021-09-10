Still snubbed by Red Bull for 2022, Pierre Gasly is bitter about the choice of the Austrian team

Gasly also notices that Sergio Perez has been in more difficulty since his victory in Azerbaijan. ” It’s true that it’s sad and a little frustrating on the one hand, and on the other hand it’s like that, these are things that are beyond my power. Unfortunately, it is not me who decides. Red Bull prefers to continue with Sergio. It’s true that, when you see the performances a bit, especially last weekend at Zandvoort, when he got knocked out in Q1 and finished eighth one lap behind his team-mate and he was the best driver in the Grand Prize (the Mexican was voted pilot of the day by Internet users for his recovery), there are some things we don’t really understand. “