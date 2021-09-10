stormy reception for back-up caregivers in Martinique

A handful of demonstrators cursed the caregivers who arrived as reinforcements to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Reinforcements continue to flow in Martinique to help caregivers deal with the Covid-19 epidemic, which is raging on the island. The incidence rate, although clearly decreasing, remains very high, around 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the influx of patients, especially in intensive care.

“Assassins”

Caregivers who arrived from mainland France on the night of Thursday to Friday at Lamentin airport to lend a hand were entitled to a hostile reception from demonstrators.

On this video shot on site and broadcast by the Martinique la 1ère channel, we hear demonstrators attacking caregivers, barely out of the airport. “You are not welcome,” “Assassins”, “See you soon on the beaches”, “We are told that we are confined so that you go to the beaches” vociferated the demonstrators.

Caregivers who would come to enjoy the beaches?

Since the arrival of reinforcements in Martinique and Guadeloupe from mid-August, some locals have mentioned the presence at the beach of caregivers who came as reinforcements, in particular this Guadeloupean anti-vaccine nurse, who shares a video of caregivers from mainland France on the beach .





“Our executive and all the management of the mission told us: you have just flown for 8 hours, you are jet-lagged, some of you have not had a vacation and have been working in Covid for a year and half, if it is to endanger your fellow citizens it is not worth it: take advantage of your moments of rest and the framework that this mission offers you “, explained in mid-August to the Parisian Thibault, who came to Guadeloupe in reinforcement.

These insults “do not reflect the quality of the reception given by the population of Martinique”

In a press release, the prefect of Martinique and the director general of the ARS condemn the remarks recalling that this “does not reflect the quality of the reception given by the population of Martinique to these reinforcements”.

Several caregivers on site or having been sent there testify to the fact that this is only a small hostile minority, far from representing the entire population.

Frédéric Valletoux, president of the Hospital Federation of France, denounces for his part “hallucinating” remarks

A significant vaccine mistrust

In Martinique, mistrust of the vaccine is high, with only 26% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, in particular because of the various health scandals of recent decades, in particular chlordecone.

Before this summer and the arrival of the Delta variant in Martinique, there were 117 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a year and a half ago. Since August 1, 410 deaths are to be deplored on the island.

