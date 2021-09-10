stricter conditions for vulnerable employees

Only vulnerable employees who cannot benefit either from teleworking or from changes to their position will be able to benefit from partial unemployment.

From September 27, employers are required to organize the return to work of their vulnerable employees. This new stage is framed by a decree published on September 9, 2021 in Official newspaper and by a press release from the Ministry of Labor, which at the same time tightens the conditions for access to partial unemployment for these employees.

The “vulnerable people“Identified by the High Council of Public Health (HCSP) as being at risk of serious forms of Covid-19 have in fact been protected since the start of the health crisis. They thus had the possibility of requesting a work stoppage or of benefiting from the partial activity, after presenting a medical certificate of isolation. Several categories of people are listed: people over 65, those with a cardiovascular history, obese people, those with unbalanced diabetes, etc.





These vulnerable employees must, from September 27, be able to justify two conditions to continue to benefit from the partial activity. The first one: “be assigned to a workstation likely to expose you to high viral densities», Specifies the Ministry of Labor. Second condition: it is impossible for them to telework due to the nature of their position, and the employer is not able to implement protective measures in the workplace. Among them:

Isolation of the workstation, for example with the provision of an individual office or its layout, to limit the risk of exposure as much as possible (adaptation of schedules, material protection, etc.),

Respect for reinforced barrier gestures in places frequented by the employee during the working day. This includes enhanced hand hygiene and the systematic wearing of a mask,

An individual workstation not shared between employees,

Cleaning of the workstation and surfaces touched by the person at least at the start and end of the day,

An adaptation of the employee’s arrival and departure times to avoid times of high traffic in transport,

The provision by the employer of masks for public transport, if the employee uses them.

If these various conditions are met, the employee can then contact his doctor to obtain a certificate of isolation which will be given to the employer.