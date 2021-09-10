Super League: Ceferin turns on the three slingers and stings Real for Mbapp! – Soccer

Still also up against the Super League, the president of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin dzinguished the three clubs still involved in this project, namely Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin. The Slovne has also stung the Merengue on the Kylian Mbapp file …

Aleksander Ceferin defeated the three slingers of the Super League.

Aleksander Ceferin does not take offense at the Super League! While the creation of this new league failed last April, three European leaders are still involved in this project: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin.

As in all his media interventions, the boss of UEFA dzinguished the three European teams.

Ceferin is a hit with incompetents!

Without restraining himself, the Slovne did not spare the leaders of Real, Bara and Juve the occasion of an interview agreed this Friday to the German media Der Spiegel. These three clubs simply have incompetent leaders, they tried to kill football. The clubs complain that the wages are too high, but they are the ones who negotiated these contracts, how Ceferin, by insisting on the mismanagement of these teams even before the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

While the boss of the European body initially wanted to exclude the three teams from all UEFA competitions for two years, he had to stop the disciplinary proceedings because of the legal steps launched by the management of the Merengue, the Blaugrana and the Turinese . I wouldn’t mind if they left (UEFA, editor’s note), it’s very funny that they want to create a new competition, but now they want to play in the Champions League this season, he said wryly.

Mbapp, the spade in Real





Decidedly reassembled, Ceferin has also allowed himself to sting Real after the soap opera concerning Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbapp this summer. Florentino Perez laments and says his club can only survive with a Super League and then tries to sign Kylian Mbapp for € 180m, concluded the UEFA president. Suffice to say that the battle between the two parties is likely to last a very long time …

