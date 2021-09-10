Super Soco CPX test: an essentially urban electric scooter

Equipped with a 4000 watt electric motor with direct drive with 3 driving modes plus reverse gear, the Super Soco offers a power of 4 kW (5.4 hp) and above all a torque of 171 Nm. he aluminum favors lightness (95 kg without battery) and its length of 1978 mm and 720 mm wide gives it the look of a small GT ideal for urban and peri-urban. It is also in this environment, in the Paris region, that we tested this scooter with a mix of urban areas, roads and highways.

After a growing range of TC Max motorcycles, Super Socco is strengthening its presence on the electric market with the CPX, a scooter accessible to the B + 7-hour training permit, therefore equivalent to 125 cm3. Available in two versions with one or two removable batteries, we tested the version with two batteries to promote autonomy. This is given for 160 km. The Super Soco is displayed at € 4,290 with a single battery and at € 5,590 for the double battery version, excluding state aid.

Unfortunately the bad surprise appears when looking for storage spaces. If we have a very small storage compartment, which does not close, at the level of the apron, all the space under the saddle is reserved for the batteries and the charger. There is not even enough to store a small bag. Admittedly, by choosing the version with a single battery we gain a space of 20 liters, but there would not even be enough in this case to fit a jet helmet. In our opinion, this is all the more damaging as the trunk is often what makes one of the primary assets of a scooter. To hang a bag, it will therefore be necessary to arrange with the hook present on the apron and the flat floor, or of course to be equipped with a top case optional. Note however that the luggage rack is supplied as standard.

The distance to the levers (not adjustable) is good and the controls fall well in hand. However, there is no button dedicated to the lighthouse call. When reviewing the scooter, there are no visible threads and the whole is correctly fitted: hydraulic telescopic fork, single swingarm and adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers, side and center stand, front and rear disc brakes of 240 mm respectively and 180mm, CBS combined braking, 16-inch front and 14-inch rear rims, USB-A socket and LCD display.

Up close, the CPX is a nice surprise. The finishes are of a very good standard and the materials flatter the eye almost as much as the touch. The fairings are generally well adjusted, and the visible frame reinforces this feeling of robustness.

The Super Soco CPX does not give in to the neo-retro trend and offers a relatively conventional silhouette, with taut, angular lines, and a relatively stretched profile, underlined by a wheelbase of 1365 mm. The saddle, relatively long, seems to be able to accommodate three people and the design of the front is affirmed by a light signature with LEDs. Nothing distinguishes the electric CPX from thermal scooters, except of course the “Electric Tech” sticker placed at the top of the front fairing and the absence of an exhaust pipe.

Despite its reasonable height (760 mm), the saddle is a bit wide. Our 1m74 touched the ground with tiptoes. The latter, on the other hand, find sufficient space on the floor. The knees do not go up too much, but the seat places the driver a little too far forward, the windshield, not adjustable, is suddenly found a little too close to the helmet. The driving position is still overall pleasant, with a good soft seat. Ditto, the passenger will find his ease easily with well-positioned toe clips.

© David Lefevre / Digital

To activate the ignition, one can proceed conventionally by turning the key in the neiman or simply by pressing the main button on the remote control and keeping it in the pocket. Note that with this, it is also possible to activate the alarm. Once the ignition is on, the LCD screen lights up and offers a wide range of information. You can then access the outside temperature, that of the engine, the time, the gear mode engaged, the speed, the power delivered by the engine, a total and partial “trip” and the battery gauges. Note that the gauge remains at 100% as long as the autonomy of the second battery is not started. If the display may seem a bit gloomy, a backlight brightens the whole automatically as soon as it gets dark. Overall, the display is complete, easily readable and not very sensitive to glare.

© David Lefevre / Digital

On the left stalk, you can access the high beam, turn signals and horn, while those on the right have a circuit breaker, three speed modes and a significant button for reverse. The latter is quite useful when maneuvering at low speed, because the Super Soco CPX still weighs 133 kg with its two batteries. Unfortunately there is no button for warnings.