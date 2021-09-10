Super Soco CPX test: an essentially urban electric scooter

After a growing range of TC Max motorcycles, Super Socco is strengthening its presence on the electric market with the CPX, a scooter accessible to the B + 7-hour training permit, therefore equivalent to 125 cm3. Available in two versions with one or two removable batteries, we tested the version with two batteries to promote autonomy. This is given for 160 km. The Super Soco is displayed at € 4,290 with a single battery and at € 5,590 for the double battery version, excluding state aid.
Equipped with a 4000 watt electric motor with direct drive with 3 driving modes plus reverse gear, the Super Soco offers a power of 4 kW (5.4 hp) and above all a torque of 171 Nm. he aluminum favors lightness (95 kg without battery) and its length of 1978 mm and 720 mm wide gives it the look of a small GT ideal for urban and peri-urban. It is also in this environment, in the Paris region, that we tested this scooter with a mix of urban areas, roads and highways.
The Super Soco CPX does not give in to the neo-retro trend and offers a relatively conventional silhouette, with taut, angular lines, and a relatively stretched profile, underlined by a wheelbase of 1365 mm. The saddle, relatively long, seems to be able to accommodate three people and the design of the front is affirmed by a light signature with LEDs. Nothing distinguishes the electric CPX from thermal scooters, except of course the “Electric Tech” sticker placed at the top of the front fairing and the absence of an exhaust pipe.
Up close, the CPX is a nice surprise. The finishes are of a very good standard and the materials flatter the eye almost as much as the touch. The fairings are generally well adjusted, and the visible frame reinforces this feeling of robustness.
The distance to the levers (not adjustable) is good and the controls fall well in hand. However, there is no button dedicated to the lighthouse call. When reviewing the scooter, there are no visible threads and the whole is correctly fitted: hydraulic telescopic fork, single swingarm and adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers, side and center stand, front and rear disc brakes of 240 mm respectively and 180mm, CBS combined braking, 16-inch front and 14-inch rear rims, USB-A socket and LCD display.
Unfortunately the bad surprise appears when looking for storage spaces. If we have a very small storage compartment, which does not close, at the level of the apron, all the space under the saddle is reserved for the batteries and the charger. There is not even enough to store a small bag. Admittedly, by choosing the version with a single battery we gain a space of 20 liters, but there would not even be enough in this case to fit a jet helmet. In our opinion, this is all the more damaging as the trunk is often what makes one of the primary assets of a scooter. To hang a bag, it will therefore be necessary to arrange with the hook present on the apron and the flat floor, or of course to be equipped with a top case optional. Note however that the luggage rack is supplied as standard.
Despite its reasonable height (760 mm), the saddle is a bit wide. Our 1m74 touched the ground with tiptoes. The latter, on the other hand, find sufficient space on the floor. The knees do not go up too much, but the seat places the driver a little too far forward, the windshield, not adjustable, is suddenly found a little too close to the helmet.
The driving position is still overall pleasant, with a good soft seat. Ditto, the passenger will find his ease easily with well-positioned toe clips.
To activate the ignition, one can proceed conventionally by turning the key in the neiman or simply by pressing the main button on the remote control and keeping it in the pocket. Note that with this, it is also possible to activate the alarm. Once the ignition is on, the LCD screen lights up and offers a wide range of information. You can then access the outside temperature, that of the engine, the time, the gear mode engaged, the speed, the power delivered by the engine, a total and partial “trip” and the battery gauges. Note that the gauge remains at 100% as long as the autonomy of the second battery is not started. If the display may seem a bit gloomy, a backlight brightens the whole automatically as soon as it gets dark. Overall, the display is complete, easily readable and not very sensitive to glare.
On the left stalk, you can access the high beam, turn signals and horn, while those on the right have a circuit breaker, three speed modes and a significant button for reverse. The latter is quite useful when maneuvering at low speed, because the Super Soco CPX still weighs 133 kg with its two batteries. Unfortunately there is no button for warnings.
Connectivity and application
The Super Soco application makes it possible to connect to the CPX and obtain information on journeys, the remaining range in percentage and in kilometers, to geolocate it and to obtain a general diagnosis. Although in English, the application remains easy to learn, with a sober and elegant design. It is also possible to activate notifications to find out if the alarm has been triggered, to download the user manual (in English) and to find the nearest Super Soco partner service points.
A priori it is also possible to connect a camera, but our attempts were unsuccessful. In any case, the Super Soco application remains one of the most complete and effective that we have seen for the moment. In a perfect world, we would like it to be possible – as with Peugeot’s i-connect technology – to transmit navigation from the smartphone to the dashboard, but this is clearly not on the manufacturer’s agenda. for the moment.
Road holding and performance
On the road, this Super Soco has a very positive overall result, as long as the pace remains reasonable. Indeed, with a 4000 W motor, nothing to worry about. Even with 171 Nm of torque, the acceleration is smooth and linear. We are far from the On / Off effect of some electric scooters when starting. Suddenly, we find that a little more virility when turning the “throttle” handle would have made it possible to get out of the traffic a little faster or to get ahead of the Rider 5000 W. However, the grip does not. is in that facilitated.
The three driving modes fundamentally change nothing when accelerating, but play on the maximum speed: in mode 1, the maximum speed is 45 km / h; in mode 2, it is 65 km / h; and in mode 3, the Super Soco CPX is given for 90 km / h. The wind behind our backs, on the flat and thanks to the magic conjunction of all the stars on the day of our test, we reached a speed of 101 km / h on the motorway. Unfortunately, speed is far too low on this kind of route – and too low for a 125 cc equivalent. However, it is by no means the favorite playground of CPX. What this scooter appreciates is driving in built-up areas and on small roads. There, its chassis shows good rigor and the adjustable preload suspensions, although firm on the speed bumps, honestly work to maintain the whole. On the other hand, when the road is a little degraded, they tend to pump slightly on the rear. On the other hand, the front axle remains precise and the tires inspire confidence, at least in the dry.
In the absence of an energy recovery system, the driver can rely on the brakes. Despite simple front and rear discs, the Super Soco CPX stops efficiently.
In any case, this CPX flows easily in urban traffic. We keep a good transmission of information between the chassis, the throttle and the engine response. There’s a little latency when starting up and picks up lacking punch above 60 km / h, but those complaints aren’t a problem if you’re riding cool. The rampage is well managed.
Even if it means losing your trunk under the saddle, you might as well gain autonomy. At least that’s the bet we made by choosing to test the dual lithium-ion battery version of the Super Soco PCX. With a total power of 5.4 kWh, we expected to approach the 160 km of autonomy promised by the manufacturer. Unfortunately, we drove exactly 80 kilometers before reaching the remaining 20% of range. From this moment, the CPX goes into degraded mode and the speed is limited, until it becomes that of a cyclist below 10%.
However, one of the advantages of the CPX is that it offers removable batteries. To extract them, handling is relatively simple: just open the saddle box, remove the cover that supports the charger, switch off the circuit breaker, disconnect the battery (s), then lift the 19 kg of each. of her. It is obviously not light, but the system allows at least to recharge at home or in the office. The batteries have gauges which allow their charge level to be checked. It is also possible to connect directly to the scooter. The manufacturer announces 3 hours to recharge a battery and we confirm this time to go from 20 to 100%. On the other hand, we strongly recommend that you do not plug in the charger in a room where you expect to be quiet: we noted a noise of 45 dB at 1.5 m from the charger.
Strong points
-
Finishes.
-
Design.
-
Handling in town.
-
Easy to learn.
-
Comfortable .
-
Companion app.
Weak points
-
No safe.
-
Little storage space in the apron.
-
Autonomy.
-
Slightly fair performance.
Conclusion
The overall balance sheet of Super Soco seems paradoxical: on the one hand there is no trunk, the maximum speed is limited and the autonomy seems too low. On the other hand, the CPX offers a good level of finish, a nice design, satisfactory comfort and rigorous handling in town and on the road. If you don’t need a lightning war or a utility two-wheeler, this electric scooter seems to be a good proposition to put your first wheels in electric mobility, especially since it is easy to take. in hand and that its removable batteries allow it to be recharged quite easily. On the other hand, you will have to make significant concessions if you plan to replace a scooter of the same thermal category, and in the same price range, with this Super Soco CPX.
- Ergonomics and design
- Comfort and equipment
- Connectivity and application
- Road holding and performance
- Autonomy and recharging