suspicion of Russian cyber espionage in the midst of an election campaign

Just over two weeks before the general elections, the specter of Russian espionage resurfaces in Germany: justice has opened an investigation for cyberespionage of deputies, behind which Berlin suspects the hand of the Kremlin.

“I can confirm that we have opened an investigation into a suspicion of foreign intelligence activity“, Told AFP a spokesperson for the prosecution. He was questioned on charges brought earlier this week by the German government against the Russian secret services concerning attacks by “phishingTargeting German parliamentarians.

Berlin then severely criticized Russian attempts to influence the legislative elections of September 26, after which German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years of reign.

Conservatives particularly targeted

The German authorities have pointed the finger at the group “Ghostwriter», Allegedly specialized in the dissemination of false information in many countries and orchestrated by the Russian intelligence services GRU.

The attacks are said to have targeted in particular the Chancellor’s conservatives and her government ally, the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The two parties are in a very close race, with the SPD ahead of the chancellor’s conservative party by a few percentage points.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrea Sasse had called on Monday for the "immediate stop" of cyber attacks. According to her, they could be used "preparation for an operation aimed at influencing, for example, a disinformation campaign for the legislative elections".





Several spy cases

The European Union and the United States have regularly accused Russia of attempting to interfere in national democratic elections, which the Kremlin has consistently denied. According to Der Spiegel, which exposed the case as early as March, the hackers of “GhostwriterHave tried for months to access the private e-mail accounts of national and regional deputies, and in some cases with success. They would have imitated the e-mail addresses of people in whom elected officials trusted to better trap them, with the objective of obtaining unlimited access to the emails of elected officials and spying on the country’s main decision-makers.

In Germany, espionage cases in which the responsibility of the Kremlin has been singled out have been legion for several years. Russia had been accused of a large-scale hacking that targeted computers in the Bundestag and Angela Merkel’s services in 2015. Most recently, an employee of the UK Embassy in Berlin was arrested in July on suspicion of espionage. At the end of June, a Russian scientist working in a German university was arrested for the same reasons. But it is above all the attempt to poison the opponent Alexeï Navalny in August 2020, for which Moscow is blamed by the West, which has contributed the most to poisoning German-Russian relations.

Since February, German justice has also accused a German of having transmitted data on the Chamber of Deputies to Russia. The suspect worked for a company commissioned on several occasions by the Bundestag to carry out checks on his laptops.

These cases arose despite the policy of dialogue and cooperation with Moscow that Angela Merkel pursued against all odds during her years in the chancellery, even if it meant souring relations between Germany and the United States. Moscow and Berlin have defended against all odds their controversial gas pipeline project, Nord Stream 2, which will link the two countries, despite criticism from the United States.