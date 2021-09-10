sustained growth and better-than-expected public finances

Bercy delivers its macroeconomic forecasts for the 2022 budget, with an economy that would be driven in particular by the 2nd year of the recovery plan and the pursuit of tax cuts.

The French economy should keep its foot on the accelerator next year: with expected growth of around 4%, after 6% this year. While the finance bill for 2022 (PLF 2022) will be presented to the Council of Ministers on September 22, here is what we already know about what Bercy is planning.

Growth and reduction in the public deficit

To maintain this strong pace of recovery, the Ministry of the Economy is counting in particular on the second wave of the recovery plan, with another 30 billion euros to be injected, but also on the new “skills” plan to support the sectors in lack of manpower, and on the new investment plan, with several billion euros injected next year.

Growth would also be driven by the confirmed pursuit of tax cuts: with a corporate tax reduced to 25% for all businesses and the elimination of the second third of the housing tax for the 20% of the wealthiest households. .

“Growth does not fall from the sky, and it is first fueled by the recovery, underlined the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, during a press point. In summary, the PLF 2022 is : tax cuts, investment support, employment support. “

Finally, thanks to this GDP growth, Bercy is counting on a faster-than-expected improvement in public finances. The deficit, expected at 9.4% a few months ago, would ultimately be 8.4% this year, and 4.8% next year, excluding the investment plan and commitment income. As for the debt, it should increase further this year but it should ultimately remain stable, at 116%, before falling by 2 points next year.

“Keeping the public accounts well is in our DNA. When I arrive in Bercy, the French economy and public finances are degraded. France is under a European procedure for excessive public deficit. Before the crisis, we reduced the public debt from 98.3% in 2017 to 97.6% in 2019, while the debt has been rising continuously since 2007. “

“It is cheaper to protect than to repair”

The Minister of the Economy returned to the exceptional support for the economy in this period of a global pandemic.





“Whatever the cost and emergency measures are investments: without these expenses, the deficit and the debt would have been even heavier (…), it is less expensive to protect than to repair.”

Bruno Le Maire recalled the “three mistakes made during the 2008 crisis” and which have not been repeated since the start of the pandemic: the sudden increase in unemployment, the lack of coordination between European states on support for the economy and the priority given too quickly to the consolidation of public finances, which had broken growth.

What to highlight the current good figures of the French economy, with investments up 2.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the last three months of 2021, a purchasing power which increased by 0.4 % in 2020 despite the health crisis or an unemployment rate of 8%: with 293,000 job losses in 2020 caught up by the 438,000 job creations in the first half of 2021.

The end of whatever it takes

This PLF 2022 must also act the end of “whatever it costs”, announced by Bruno Le Maire at the end of August.

“There will be no additional emergency credits in the 2022 budget, there are still financial reserves in case the crisis aid should be extended a little longer,” said people around the minister.

Regarding the “Skills Plan”, the idea remains to accelerate professional training to fill positions immediately in sectors in tension (hotel, catering, medico-social and Ephad in particular) and to train for the professions of tomorrow, in connection with the new investment plan. Another axis mentioned: bringing young people without employment or training back to employment with the establishment of a “commitment income”.

Finally, on the issue of purchasing power, Bercy explains that the surge in energy prices is “transitory”, “not sustainable”. Faced with rising energy prices: the energy check remains a “rapid, targeted, fair and effective response”.