tackled by Ahmed Sylla after having her vagina rejuvenated, she retorts

Maeva Ghennam shocked Internet users by announcing on social networks that she had her vagina rejuvenated. Several personalities including Ahmed Sylla have denounced his behavior. The young woman decided to answer him.

For several days, we have only talked about that. The famous candidate of Marseillais, Maeva Ghennam, shocked Internet users by declaring on her social networks: “I’m with the doctor, I did radiofrequency and mesotherapy without injection and it actually rejuvenates the vagina. For me it’s super important to have a beautiful vagina, I’m lucky I have a beautiful vagina too, like I don’t have hanging lips but you have to maintain and my doctor is the best for that. Like there, it’s like I’m twelve years old! “

And Internet users are not the only ones to have shared their anger. After Booba, comedian Ahmed Sylla also commented on the controversy on Twitter: ” #MaevaGhennam or how to hit rock bottom and dig further … what pisses me off is that teenagers will create false complexes, consult, have surgery (maybe), for (maybe) irreversible consequences. “

A point of view shared by the majority of Internet users even if some have criticized the actor. "It's super funny to disguise yourself as a slave to demean your own community", "When you disguise yourself as a slave live on TV or when you do your cliché roles on black people don't even worry that it creates problems too. complex. "





Maeva Ghennam: she responds to the tackle of Ahmed Sylla

Despite everything, the comedian did not let it go. “That’s it, Ali express’s Malcolm X and other Rosa Parks from Wish are out. I don’t know what you want from me, but you’ll never get it ”. Then to conclude on Twitter: “Anyway, I’m making a promise here. From now on I will no longer respond to trolls, I give you too much strength and importance. I had a lot of fun but I have better things to do in my life. Know that unlike you, I have no hatred towards you ”.

A tweet then taken up by Maeva Ghennam (defended by her lawyer) who decided to tackle him back on Snapchat: ” Mdr he makes him laugh too much. He slams me after he comes to apologize in private and the pompom is that he says that I need his strength? But brother I have 10 times more strength than you. What time do I need your strength? It’s a shame, I loved you too much now I love you more, hypocrite. It seems Ahmed Sylla has lost a fan.