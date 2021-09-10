Texas Passes Social Media “Censorship” Law Based on Users’ Political Opinions

This law was passed Thursday and should apply to social networks with more than 50 million monthly active users in the United States.

The governor of Texas passed a law on Thursday, September 9 that prohibits social networks from banning users “according to their political opinions”, according to a press release from the Republican State.

“We will always stand up for free speech in Texas, that’s why I’m proud to sign this law to protect the First Amendment (of the US Constitution) in our state.”said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

US conservative politicians regularly accuse Facebook and Twitter, among others, of “censorship” towards them and bias in favor of the Democrats, even if many governors and representatives of both political sides use social networks to their advantage.

The new Texas law will apply to social networks with more than 50 million monthly active users in the United States.





These sites “have become our modern public places. (…) But there is a dangerous tendency on their part to suppress conservative views and ideas. We will not allow that in Texas.”, said Greg Abbott.