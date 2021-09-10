TGS 2021: Final Fantasy 16 absent from Square Enix line-up

If this official line-up does not necessarily reveal all the intentions of the publisher, we remember that the producer Naoki Yoshida had already taken care to temper the expectations of the players last July, when he declared that Final Fantasy 16 might not be ready in time for the September / October meeting. “I was thinking of showing something for the Tokyo Game Show but I don’t think we can meet that deadline“, said two months ago. Naoki Yoshida indeed wishes to avoid”throw crumbs to the public“and therefore wants to show the game when it is really ready. Crumbs, Naoki Yoshida has however thrown some throughout the year to compensate for the total silence of Square Enix since the opening of the official site of the game , it was October 29, 2020.

In the meantime, the Square Enix catalog is obviously not devoid of interest as far as we find in particular Forspoken and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin which will be entitled to their own special broadcast with English subtitles or dubbing, on October 1 at 3 p.m. for one and October 2 at 2 p.m. for the other. Dragon Quest X Offline will also be entitled to its segment, which should in particular make it possible to discover its platforms. We will also see again Project Triangle Strategy on Switch, but the newly announced Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars by Yoko Taro is not on the menu.





In addition to these specific streams, Square Enix will open the TGS with a new Square Enix Presents program that can be watched here on Friday October 1 at noon.