The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor at a knockdown price!

If you’re thinking about building your next PC, this unexpected deal from Darty on the Ryzen 5 5600X for just € 249 might just get you there.

Returning to the forefront of the international scene and in the hearts of gamers with its Ryzen range, AMD has completely turned the situation around against Intel, its great historical rival.

Month after month, all the benchmarks are formal, from a purely application point of view, with an equivalent model, this new generation of Ryzen processors, hands down outperforms its counterparts from Intel. And in gaming, it is played in a pocket square.

In addition, by moving from the 3000 series to the 5000 series, we have made a leap forward of 19% on average in so-called “application” performance and up to 26% on average for the gaming part. The Ryzen 5XXX now opt for an architecture called Zen 3, which therefore follows on from the Zen 2 present on the previous series. Always engraved in 7nm, the process has been optimized to improve performance and allow better energy efficiency.

Before going any further with the idea of ​​changing the processor, if it has not already been done, it will be necessary check the compatibility of your motherboard or, if necessary, buy a new one with. Taking place on an AM4 socket, they are nevertheless logically compatible with motherboards of the 500 series (Ryzen 3000) and even the 400 series (Ryzen 2000). A wide choice is therefore available to you.





The characteristics of the AMD Ryzen 5600X processor

The model that interests us here is therefore the Ryzen 5600X, a false entry-level because there was no Ryzen 3 on this generation. We therefore have in front of us a much more mastered processor and especially much more affordable than its big brothers of the 7 or 9 series.

Entirely optimized for gaming, the 5600X has 6 cores which can be increased to 12 thanks to SMT technology from AMD. This technology can boost performance in certain uses (especially video editing). Its base frequency is 3.7 GHz and it can go up to 4.6 GHz in Boost mode.

Generally available between € 285 and € 329 depending on merchant sites or street shops, it is available today at € 249.99 at Darty and to our knowledge it is the lowest price recorded!

