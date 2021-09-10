The American dream on hold for hundreds of Afghans trapped in Mazar-e Charif

At the Mazar-e Charif market. Since the arrival of the Taliban, women often wear the burqa even if it is not, for the moment, compulsory. September 10, 2021 in Mazar-e Charif, Afghanistan. WILLIAM DANIEL FOR “THE WORLD”

After crossing two of the three roadblocks that lead to Mazar-e Charif airport, the capital of the province of Balkh, in northern Afghanistan, guarded by juvenile Taliban in the gaze full of this assurance of the new masters of the country, we can guess the tall silhouette of four planes of the Afghan airline Kam Air.

They have been grounded – along with a military transport device – for a week and are waiting to embark hundreds of Afghans who, they say, have received visas or documents allowing them to join the United States. The Taliban who claim that these papers are not in order have chased them from the airport and left them in hotels in Mazar-e Charif.





The imbroglio has been traced back to Washington, where the White House is accused by the tenors of the Republican Party of having abandoned Afghans who have helped America. Especially since at the same time, Thursday, September 9, a plane took off from Kabul airport to Qatar, with nearly 200 people on board, including a hundred Americans. It was the first international flight of evacuations of foreigners from the Afghan capital since August 30, the date of the final departure of the United States from the country.

“The evacuation of the Mazar passenger terminal, reports, on the phone, an employee of the airport, was done in good order, even if some Taliban pointed their weapons at the most recalcitrant. But they didn’t know what to do with these people anymore; some had visas, others just emails and others nothing, they decided to send them all back to town. “

Spread over ten places in Mazar-e Charif, more than forty families, comprising five to ten people, are accommodated in guest-houses. In two of them, we also come across armed Taliban soldiers. Their very presence dissuades from any act of disobedience those forgotten from the evacuation operation closed on August 30 by the United States and its allies.

Growing tension between the Taliban and the Americans

Her little girl in her arms and an older boy by her side, Amrullah (an assumed name for security reasons) breaks free from the injunctions to silence made to him by simple doormen at the Hotel Samir Walik. “We come from Kabul, he said. It all started with a phone call from parents telling us to come to Mazar to board these planes. It was our relatives who had the link with the American organizers and forwarded us the confirmation emails for the places. Now we don’t know what will happen to us. “

