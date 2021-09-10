The AS Monaco group for the shock against Marseille

Here is the composition of the group selected by Niko Kovac for the reception of the Olympique de Marseille, this Saturday (9 p.m.) at the Stade Louis-II, on behalf of the 5th day of Ligue 1.

Back to business for AS Monaco. After a two-week cutoff due to the international break, the Red and Whites are getting back to serious business this Saturday, with the reception of the Olympique de Marseille, at the Stade Louis-II (9 p.m.). A prestigious poster which will be broadcast on Canal + Sport, but also to be experienced live with commentary on our Twitch channel, and who to follow in live-text on asmonaco.com.

Three point difference between the two teams

Not rewarded during the first three days of the championship, the Red and Whites signed their first success just before the break, on the lawn of Troyes (2-1), thanks to a double from Sofiane Diop, and totaled four points.





The Marseillais, who have one game less after the premature end of their meeting in Nice, are for the moment undefeated (two wins and one draw). In case of victory, Niko Kovac’s men would therefore come back to the level of the Olympian club.

In the meantime, here is the group selected to play this meeting at the top, the 100th duel in Ligue 1 between the two teams.

𝙇𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙚 🇲🇨 by Professor Kovac 👀#ASMOM – AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 10, 2021

The Red and White group against OM:

Guardians

Majecki, Nübel

Defenders

Aguilar, Badiashile, C. Henrique, Disasi, Jakobs, Matsima, Pavlović

Midfielders

Diatta, Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Jean Lucas, Matazo, Tchouameni

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Boadu, Isidor, Volland

Medical point: Djibril Sidibé and Aleksandr Golovin are finishing their re-athletic phase.

Relive the press conferences of Niko Kovac and Benoît Badiashile.