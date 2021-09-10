The bankruptcy of the Lille fintech Swoon creates a (small) wind of panic among savers

“Our roadmap is already in place to launch us in the Netherlands. We will then look more towards the north and the east of Europe, in particular in Denmark and in Germany”, trumpeted, on June 5, in the Belgian daily Echo, Quentin Haddouche, CEO of the neobank Swoon, to support the announcement of its entry into the Belgian market. This, at a time when the activity was just taking off in France, after having spent the year 2020 testing their product using the services of a good thousand beta test customers.

Patatras, on July 26, the Lille nugget Swoon SAS was put into compulsory liquidation, then, on August 12, it was the announcement of the cessation of Swoon Europe activities for individuals. Closure of the website, mobile application and social media accounts … customers only have email addresses to contact the company. And many reimbursement requests remained in abeyance.

In fact, customers who trusted this neobank to invest their savings are very worried. On forums, for example that of MoneyVox, they testify to their disappointed hopes vis-a-vis the promises of return of 3% of a “savings book”, exchange bits of information to know how to recover their money, threaten to sue in court the CEO of fintech.

Confusion with a safe and liquid product like Livret A

The 100% online payment service startup, created on March 21, 2018, offered from the outset this “savings book” with a yield of 3% interest, a very attractive offer in the eyes of those who, looking for a safe and liquid product, could confuse it with the famous Livret A, which offers a rate of 0.5%.

Swoon’s trick? Crowdlending, a mechanism that consists of putting savers in touch with companies shunned by traditional banks to finance themselves (here, by favoring ethical areas: health, artisans, organic farming) and to which the neobank granted loans to 5 %.

Asked by AFP, the Prudential Control and Resolution Authority (ACPR), the regulator of the financial sector, considers that it is “currently” impossible “for a real bank to offer guaranteed and risk-free savings accounts with a remuneration of 3% or more for such a product”.

The term booklet is not legally framed (unlike the neobank term, as the regulator reminded us) and has no “a precise economic definition”, defends Maître Riglaire, lawyer of the founder of the company Quentin Haddouche, reports AFP.

“I have a bit of the impression that we are looking for the new Madoff”

The CEO of Swoon came out of his silence at the beginning of September. He explains on the MoneyVox website that if Swoon SAS is liquidated, it is his other company, Financière de Garantie, which is not in default of payment and which has an intermediary license in banking operations and Payment Service (IOBSP), which must return to the savers concerned the sums placed in the Swoon Passbook.

Corn “the subject is time “: Quentin Haddouche asks for patience from the savers concerned, who are “Less than 500”, he believes without wanting to be more precise. The lawyer estimates the number of clients still to be reimbursed at around 300 people, with average amounts of 10,000 euros.

Faced with threats from a number of clients to take the matter to court, the founder of Swoon, protests his good faith in his interview with MoneyVox:





“I have the impression that we are looking for the new Madoff, we are light years away from that (…). We have always acted honestly and as transparently as possible. “

Market-proof fake neobanks

The case may seem anecdotal. But this new episode is part of an already long list of failures in France. The reasons are often different, but all these fintechs had the ambition to become “neobanks”, even if it means going out of their initial business model.

Thus, the Toulouse-based fintech Morning wanted to transform its money transfer application to become a real bank account, even if it means crossing regulatory red lines and finally being forced to review its copy in the field of the prepaid card, then the card. gift.

For its part, the C-Zam account of Carrefour has not been able to put the workforce in front of its ambitions of conquest, with ultimately poor quality of services and an inability to assume the rules of compliance. In the end, the large distributor stopped marketing the account in 2020.

Likewise Fidor, initially positioned on a “bank as-a-service” offer, tried to play in the court of neobanks after its takeover by BPCE. Here again, failure, which cost the mutualist group dearly. After a wave of launches in the years 2017-2018, the fintech sector with neobank ambitions should consolidate and leave only the leaders in place.

(with AFP)