The “butler cafes”, these bars for caring young men who panic Chinese singles

Tired of looking for the perfect man, they prefer to praise him. In China, the “butler cafes” (which could be translated as “butler’s cafes”), a concept born in Japan, are all the rage. In these ladies’ bars, customers pay to hang out with a pretty, caring and attentive young man.

A reaction to patriarchy

For around 400 yuan (52 euros), the young man in question brings her cocktails, watches movies or plays board games with her, lends her an attentive ear … That is what most Chinese men do, “if means and yet so confident, ”according to an expression that has become popular in China, does not seem to know how to do it. As the media reveals Sixh Tone, the “butler cafes” respond to the frustration and weariness of Chinese women in a society that they find too patriarchal. “Sometimes when I play games with my male friends, they just win without involving me,” said one of the witnesses to the story. While butlers take care of you and make you feel useful in the game. “





For some Chinese women, a visit to one of these bars is simply a way to boost their self-confidence. “With them, I’m a queen!” Said another source interviewed. But for others, butlers truly mimic the presence of a boyfriend and may go so far as to accompany their client to an important medical appointment, or help them move out.

Cases of sexual harassment

At Promised Land, a cafe opened by three women, the cost of services can go up to 25,000 yuan, or just over 3,200 euros to become a VIP member. A status that gives access, among other things, to special parties with butlers. The limit actually stops at sexual relations, which are neither planned nor authorized by these establishments. However, several sources told Sixth Tone be regularly victims of sexual harassment. To protect its members, some bars, such as Promised Land, have equipped their rooms with security cameras.

According to one of the co-founders, most clients have a college education and are more “open-minded” than most Chinese women. A profile not so rare if we are to believe the success of these bars, of which dozens have opened across the country.