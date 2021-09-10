The Cac 40 gets a makeover, Eurofins Scientific enters the flagship index, Morning meeting

Almost stable since Monday (-0.08%), the Cac 40 could climb into the green thanks to the rebound in Asian markets this morning, even if questions remain about the sustainability of the global economic recovery. In the absence of a leading macroeconomic indicator, the market will be particularly interested in the recomposition of the Cac 40 index with the exit of the specialist in digital transformation Atos, which will be replaced by the laboratory Eurofins Scientific at the end of the September 17 session, therefore on the morning of the 20th for the first quotations in the index. Eurofins weighs 23.6 billion euros on the stock market, against 4.6 billion for Atos. Around 8:30 am, the contract future September on the Cac 40 index gained 0.1%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 continued to grow with a gain of 1.25% on Friday. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng advances 1.5% about an hour from the close in the wake of a 2% decline, thanks to the rebound in tech stocks following a press article that said Beijing has slowed down and not frozen the granting of authorizations for game publishers. The announcement of a telephone interview between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the first since February, was also well received in the hope of improving dialogue between the world’s two largest economies. The CSI 300 of the main capitalizations of Shanghai and Shenzhen for its part recovered 1%.





New session of decline on Wall Street

In New York, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have aligned a fourth session of decline in a row. The sharper-than-expected contraction in weekly jobless claims has fueled the debate over an upcoming reduction in Fed support to the economy. In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman has joined the ranks of officials who believe August’s poor employment figures will not prevent the central bank from reducing the amount of its asset purchases. .

On the Old Continent, the ECB has cautiously embarked on the path of reducing its purchases under the PEPP (emergency purchasing program during a pandemic) during the fourth quarter. Christine Lagarde took care to qualify this decision as “recalibration” and not as tapering. Members of the Governing Council have agreed on a monthly purchase target of 60 to 70 billion euros under the PEPP, according to sources close to the central bank cited by Reuters.

On the statistical front, the US Department of Labor will unveil last month’s producer price figures at 2:30 p.m. The consensus is for a slight slowdown in the increase to 0.6% after + 1% in July.

Analysts positive on LVMH and BNP Paribas

Danone will cut significantly fewer jobs than expected in France, around 300, as part of its reorganization plan, report The echoes.

Among the analysts’ notes, HSBC raised its recommendation on LVMH from “keep” to “purchase”. JPMorgan went from “neutral” to “overweight” on BNP Paribas.



