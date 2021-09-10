the Californian giant will no longer be able to impose its payment system on video game publishers

It’s a small earthquake in the world of video games and mobile applications. The Californian technology giant will no longer be able to force publishers to use its payment system within their applications, a US judge decided on Friday, September 10, as part of the lawsuit between Apple and the publisher of the game Fortnite, Epic Games.

However, it did not consider that the manufacturer of the iPhone exercised an illegal monopoly. “Apple does not have a monopoly on the market for transactions in mobile games”, ruled the judge, Yvonne Rogers. “The Court determined that Apple enjoys a significant market share, over 55%, and extraordinarily high profit margins, but these factors are not sufficient to prove a violation of competition law. Success is not illegal ”, she explained.

Corn “Apple’s behavior is anti-competitive” when the California giant prevents developers from redirecting consumers to their own websites and payment methods, she added. Epic Games, like many other small and large publishers of mobile applications, accuses Apple of abusing its dominant position, taking too high commissions on customer spending and forcing them to use the App Store as a mandatory intermediary between them. and their users.

Not a victory for the boss of Epic Games

In August 2020, the publisher had offered its players to buy the virtual currency of Fortnite cheaper if they went directly through their payment system, and not through Apple’s, which charges a 30% commission on these transactions.

The Apple brand immediately removed the game from the App Store, essential on iPhone and iPad to download apps. The followers of the title of battle royale (“Shooting and survival”) who only have Apple mobile devices have not had access to updates since. Epic Games then filed a complaint against the Californian group for abuse of a dominant position.





“Apple ‘won’ by not being considered a monopoly, but Epic ‘won’ the right to direct gamers to the Epic Store [son propre magasin] as an alternative payment method. In the end: Epic won ”, To tweeted Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush. But for Epic boss Tim Sweeney, “Today’s decision is not a victory for developers and consumers”, promising to “Keep fighting” for “Fair competition between payment methods within apps and between app stores”. And to add: ” Fortnite will return to the App Store when Epic can offer its payment system in the app in competition with that of Apple, by allowing consumers to benefit from the savings thus achieved. “

Relaxation of payment rules

Apple, for its part, was pleased to have been cleared on the issue of monopoly. “Today the court ratified what we have always known: the App Store does not infringe competition law”, thus declared the American company. “Apple competes in every segment where we operate, and we believe customers and publishers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world.”, she continued.

Pending this verdict, the brand has made a series of concessions to developers. She notably announced at the end of August relaxation of the rules concerning access to means of payment outside the App Store, to put an end to the prosecution of small businesses. Applications will now be able to send an email to their users informing them that they can purchase a subscription, for example, on their website. In this case, the app publishers do not pay the commission to Apple.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the App Store remains a safe and trusted marketplace, supporting a thriving community of developers and over 2.1 million US jobs, where the rules apply equally. to everybody “, said the group. Following this court decision, Apple lost 2.3% on the stock market, around 6:40 p.m.