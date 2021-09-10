the chilling story behind the photograph of “Falling Man”

STORY – The image, magnetic and terrifying, traumatized the United States. For a long time, some have sought the identity of the man who jumps from the World Trade Center.

At 9:41 and 15 seconds, the man fell. He left life, death is inevitable. For now, it’s rushing to the ground, straight and calm, in perfect symmetry with the vertiginous lines of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. This Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Richard Drew captured the unbearable: fatal resignation, the defeat of life in the face of death. Some see it as the ultimate solitude; others, extreme freedom. The photo of “Falling Man” is chilling because it is beautiful, and vice versa. “There is no blood, no dust, no tears. It’s a very calm photo ”, comments the Associated Press photographer to Figaro. In the aftermath of the attacks, the New York Times publishes the image, followed by newspapers around the world. Then the discomfort spreads over the United States in their mourning. Should we publish a cliché with such cold violence? Gradually, it disappears from the national press and documentaries on 9/11, so much so that Richard Drew describes it