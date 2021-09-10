the chilling story behind the photograph of “Falling Man”

STORY – The image, magnetic and terrifying, traumatized the United States. For a long time, some have sought the identity of the man who jumps from the World Trade Center.

At 9:41 and 15 seconds, the man fell. He left life, death is inevitable. For now, it’s rushing to the ground, straight and calm, in perfect symmetry with the vertiginous lines of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. This Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Richard Drew captured the unbearable: fatal resignation, the defeat of life in the face of death. Some see it as the ultimate solitude; others, extreme freedom. The photo of “Falling Man” is chilling because it is beautiful, and vice versa. “There is no blood, no dust, no tears. It’s a very calm photo ”, comments the Associated Press photographer. In the aftermath of the attacks, the New York Times publishes the image, followed by newspapers around the world. Then the discomfort spreads over the United States in their mourning. Should we publish a cliché with such cold violence? Gradually, it disappears from the national press and documentaries on September 11, so much so that Richard Drew describes it as the photograph. “The most famous that no one has ever seen”.

History is often written in terror and haste, as American journalist Tom Junod notes in his investigation The Falling Man , which gives its name to the photo. In the chaos, the photographer is the only one who has the presence of mind to bear witness to it. Richard Drew knows a thing or two about it. He was present in 1968 when Robert Kennedy was assassinated. On September 11, 2001, he was again thrown into the forefront of events. He photographs a fashion show in Bryant Park, Manhattan, when everything suddenly accelerates: a CNN reporter says a plane has crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. And now his phone rings, his editor summons him to go to the scene. As he emerges from the metro entrance, he discovers a world of chaos: “People were running, screaming. I started to take pictures of the firefighters, of the smoke ”, remembers the photographer. Near the ambulances, he comes to a halt between a rescuer and a police officer and all three, stunned, observe the fire ravaging the World Trade Center. “Oh my god, look at this”, lets go the woman on his right. “I looked up and saw people jumping off the top of the towers. I took out my 200-millimeter lens and started photographing them in a burst », continues Richard Drew.

When I take a photo, I put myself in automatic mode. The device becomes a filter Richard drew

A little later, on his way back to the Associated Press offices at Rockefeller Center, he crosses a deserted, unreal Manhattan. “The sound of people hitting the ground echoed in meHe remembers. “When I take a photo, I put myself in automatic mode. The camera acts as a filter. But at that moment, the sound of the falls kept coming back to me ”. As he scrolls through his photos in front of his computer, he stops in front of this image of this man falling vertically, and calls his editor: “It’s that one”.





The unbearable reality of “jumpers”

The “jumpers”, as they are called, left the United States permanently traumatized. Several hundred people jumped from the top of the World Trade Center on September 11. They jumped out of broken windows to escape the smoke, fire and heat. They resigned themselves to death one by one: each jump brought a new burst of horror for the thousands of people who watched them from the ground. Every man or woman thrown into the void sounded like America’s ultimate defeat: the attacks succeeded in pushing New Yorkers into mass suicide.

Americans have never recovered from this image, which has become almost taboo in the country. CNN first broadcast the images of the “jumpers” live, before deciding to delete them. They were not incorporated into documentaries produced subsequently, and most American newspapers never published them again. “And if you google the words ‘how many people jumped on September 11’, you fall into a blogger’s trap, ‘Go Away, No Jumpers Here’, notes journalist Tom Junod.

A pastry chef from the Queen

The fall of the “jumpers” would have lasted an average of ten seconds. An eternity, which everyone can imagine with fear. Therein lies the strength of photography: it places the viewer in front of this unbearable dilemma. What would I have decided in the human situation? Would I have jumped too? “This cliché is ultimately very human. Everyone can identify with this photo and imagine themselves in a similar situation ”, continues Richard Drew.

For a long time, journalists tried to find out who was this “mister everyone” who rushed into the void. A man of normal build, dark skin, probably of Hispanic origin. White shirt, black pants and a jacket similar to the uniform of the employees of the Windows on the World restaurant that overlooked the North Tower. To identify the man, Canadian journalist Peter Cheney tirelessly roamed the streets of New York lined with wanted notices and the faces of missing persons. He finally thinks he recognizes Roberto Hernandez, a pastry chef at the restaurant and a resident of Queens. His wife refuses to believe it, claiming that her husband was not wearing the orange T-shirt that can be seen under his shirt.

“I never tried to find out who this man wasRichard Drew concludes. But he was able to help identify another victim on September 11. “A man came to the AP; he was looking for his fiancée and he knew what she was wearing that day. ” Richard Drew scrolls past him, frame by frame, the photos of people jumping from buildings. “And he saw her. He said, “oh, that’s her“. “The Falling Man” has remained anonymous. As if he was one of the more than 3,000 people who perished that day.

