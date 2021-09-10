The City of Dax and the bullfighter Juan Leal released, the SPA sentenced for abusive procedure

By Julie L’Hostis with Benjamin Ferret

Posted on 09/09/2021 4:55 p.m.

Updated on 09/10/2021 at 3:50 p.m.

Assigned to court by the SPA for serious abuse or acts of cruelty to animals, the City of Dax and the bullfighter Juan Leal were released. The SPA, for its part, was condemned for abusive procedure

“ In Dax, we are a cut above. While elsewhere, there are public service delegations, here, the municipality takes a direct part in the choice of bulls and toreros engaged ”, insisted Mr.e Nicolas Huc-Morel, lawyer for the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA), during the hearing on June 2. In the judicial arena had come face to face, the SPA on one side and the City of Dax and the bullfighter Juan Leal on the other. The latter being attacked for “serious abuse or acts of cruelty to animals” allegedly committed by a bullfighter – in this case the Arlésien Juan Leal – with the complicity of the City in which this bullfight was organized.

On arrival, this Thursday, September 9, the judicial court of the spa town pronounced the release for the two accused and even the condemnation of the SPA to pay 5,000 euros fine to the bullfighter for abusive procedure.

Collision with the law

In advance, however, the lawyer of the Paris bar knew that his arguments would come up against a case law, constant, on the subject of the legality of bullfighting on French territory. A paragraph inscribed in article 521-1 of the penal code, the text indeed allows a bullfight to take place in an “area of ​​uninterrupted tradition”. What Dax is, as its mayor, Julien Dubois, did not fail to affirm in June.

For his part, Juan Leal had expressed his disappointment at having “to justify his profession”, often accused of cruelty. This young father, gone to forge himself in Seville since the end of his childhood, explained that for him, being a bullfighter is much more than a job: “To create a work of art facing a wild animal, I am ready to lose his life during a bullfight. “





The animal that is the fighting bull, he venerates it: “It is neither a domestic animal, nor a bovid; it’s a toro ”, he had continued in the face of the comparison of the lawyer of the SPA. Unsurprisingly, he won his case and the City of Dax with him.

“Quite surprising”

The SPA, through the voice of its president, Jacques-Charles Fombonne, is surprised by this conviction for abusive procedure: “It is legally quite surprising that we are condemned only towards the bullfighter and not towards the town hall while we ‘planes also assigned. It was either abusive on all parties or none but not one of both. In the meantime, we are going to appeal this decision on our civil interests, ”he said.

Despite this condemnation, the society for the protection of animals obviously intends to continue its fight “by leading the legal debate in the public arena”: “Is justice done in the name of the French people who are 80% against bullfighting and this percentage? increasing every day a little more? Or is it made for a handful of die-hards in the name of a tradition of which the question should also be asked if it still exists when it is shared by a tiny minority of the population ”, concluded the president of the PSA .