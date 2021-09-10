The covering dresses your car at a lower cost

Over time, the paint on a body becomes scratched, pale, and loses its shine. You would like to give your car a little facelift only, a complete painting costs on average 3000 €. Fortunately, the arrival of new technologies, such as covering, makes it possible to give your car a makeover at more reasonable costs. There are a large number of advertising companies, and even now bodybuilders, who offer this technique.

What is covering?

The covering is a graphic art which makes it possible to dress a body, in whole or in part, with a very thin adhesive film, at a lower cost than a painting. For a “total covering”, namely the complete covering of the car, the adhesive is plated on the whole of the body where it will stretch until it marries all the shapes in order to personalize them at will. You can also dress up a single part: mirrors, doors, handles, hood, etc.











What are the advantages of covering?

The “total covering” (the entire body) allows you to completely change the color of a vehicle “à la carte” without going through the paint box.

The partial covering makes it possible to add drawings, inscriptions, advertising, in digital printing, and to change them according to your needs, with a personal and original decoration, almost impossible to achieve by a classic painting workshop. It is therefore an essential ally of craftsmen and companies to display their advertisements on company vehicles that can be resold without difficulty once deflated, as well as custom and tuning enthusiasts.

This process also protects the bodywork by covering it entirely, which spares it discoloration due to UV rays, small scratches and light impacts from gravel.

The biggest advantage of wrapping is that it is a reversible process. Like the trim, the “deflocking” of the bodywork is carried out hot, using a heat gun. The film can be removed without any adhesive residue in a few hours, after dismantling and reassembling the bodywork elements under which it is integrated, such as bumpers, grille, mirror caps, plastic door protectors, etc.

Be careful, however, deflocking is a delicate operation which must be carried out with great care and patience, which you can do yourself but which it is preferable to leave to professionals.

With what types of supports do we make a covering?

Depending on the type of covering desired, there are different types of support applicable on a vehicle. Their choice depends on the quality and durability expected in terms of results. For example :

Bulk dyed polymeric vinyl offers great durability and increased resistance to any deformation.

Printable polymeric white vinyl allows direct printing and lamination.

The flexible adhesive, available in multiple colors, comes as a water resistant film on one side and adhesive on the other.

For a total covering, it is important to choose a high-end adhesive since it will have to cover 100% of the bodywork. The cover should be thick enough for better protection. Knowing that the installation of the film requires the dismantling of the grille, bumpers, mirrors, plastic protective elements, etc. so that every corner is suitably covered by the film.















What colors and what patterns?

Depending on the type of film, you have the possibility to choose from a wide range of basic colors which are divided between matt, satin, or gloss for a totally unique vehicle.

The patterns are a function of your imagination, up to 2D or 3D drawings, in relief, pleasant to the touch, such as we can see them on some advertising vehicles.

You can make yourself a small covering on, for example, the handle of the doors or the mirrors to customize the vehicle. There are many patterns and designs on the internet to easily customize your vehicle on small surfaces, which you can easily apply. However, if you opt for a full covering it is a professional job that includes the choice of a better quality material and a delicate installation.

What does the covering cost?

For equal quality, the installation of a total covering will cost you 30 to 50% less than a painting. On the one hand, the adhesive film is less expensive than painting, on the other hand the technique requires less man-hours.

Depending on whether you will go through a professional or do it yourself (for small areas), the price is different.

Overall, the cost depends on:

the size of the vehicle (small city car, sedan, station wagon, or utility),

the covering surface,

the type of film chosen which can vary from € 50 to € 150 per linear meter depending on its quality,

the complexity of the pattern.

For example: a full covering, installed by a professional costs on average 2,000 € for a uniform color against 3,000 € for a base paint.

Dressing just one side of a vehicle with an intricate pattern requiring real graphic design work can cost up to $ 600.

For a total recovery, there are approximately:

three-door city car: € 1,200

five-door saloon: 1,500 to 2,000 €

4×4, whose complex shapes make the application long due to the preparation: 2,000 to 2,500 €,

For a luxury model, for example a red Ferrari to be covered in blue, the addition will be around € 4,000, or even more depending on the design.







What is the lifespan of a covering?

The lifespan of a covering depends on the quality of the film used and the quality of the installation, knowing that a high-end film can last up to ten years.

Thus, a car preserved in a covered or even heated garage will look better than one that spends its life exposed to bad weather, UV rays and cold, because the adhesive films are damaged in the same way as an original paint.

Let’s be clear, if the body is sunken, impacted, the covering will not replace the work of the bodybuilder.