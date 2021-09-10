“The current model of straight love only works when women shut their mouths” – Release

After the success of her feminist essay “Witches”, the journalist continues her introspection, on heterosexual relationships this time, in “Reinventing love”. Evoking gendered educational models, flirting or domestic violence, she calls for a change in the relationship of domination within the couple.

Can you be a feminist and love Harrison Ford’s wild manhood in Indiana Jones ? To have been shaped by romantic comedies and to analyze today the “Weight of patriarchy in heterosexual relationships” ? Being a great lover in the romantic and absolutist tradition of sentimental romance (Bovary, Belle du Seigneur …) and wonder why our models of love still rely on the inferiority of women? In her books, journalist and essayist Mona Chollet always starts from herself, with her own questions and her low-temperature awareness of gender inequalities. This method of permanent doubt partly explains the considerable success of Witches, her feminist essay released in the wake of #MeToo, in 2018. Sold more than 250,000 copies to date, this generational book has become the vade-mecum of the #Metoo mobilization, the entry into feminism for many young girls and boys. In this book, she analyzed, in the mythical yardstick of witches, the “Undefeated power of women”, in particular through the figures of childless or elderly women.





With Reinvent love. How the patriarchy sabotages heterosexual relationships (Discovery) coming out September 16,