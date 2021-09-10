the electric coupe SUV in photos in Munich

Zapping Autonews Green Cupra UrbanRebel Concept (2021): the electric showcar in video

Based on the modular MEB platform, the Volkswagen ID.5 is a coupe SUV only available in 100% electric versions, offering different powers for different uses. The vehicle complements the German manufacturer’s zero-emission range, in addition to the ID.3 and ID.4 models already on the market. Volkswagen is already offering its new coupe SUV in an ID.5 GTX version, expected for next year. We thought we would discover the vehicle without its camouflage at the 2021 Munich Motor Show but we discovered it again under its psychedelic dress. Yet we already know almost everything about this model, starting with its power, totaling 299 hp distributed on all four wheels thanks to two electric motors. The 77 kWh battery that the team offers a range of up to 497 km. It is distinguished externally by a small spoiler at the rear and large diameter rims, among others.



