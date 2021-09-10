The emblematic Place du Pin in Nice will soon be named after Jean-Paul Belmondo

No minute of silence but a moment of contemplation in music. On the soundtrack of Itinerary of a Spoiled Child, composed by the Niçois Francis Lai. Nissart, Jean-Paul Belmondo was at least at heart.

“He loved the flowers of Nice so much, its perfumes, he loved the people from here, the people of Nice”, recalled Christian Estrosi, Thursday evening, during the Nice tribute to the actor on Place Pierre-Gautier. The mayor of the Côte d’Azur capital has, moreover, announced that one of the city’s emblematic places will soon bear his name. It is the Place du Pin, in the port district, which will be renamed. A Belmondo cycle will also be scheduled at the film library.

A simple and sincere crowd

In the meantime, a few dozen anonymous people came to say goodbye to him yesterday. The emotion was palpable: simple and sincere. Like the character that Bébel embodied. And the memory that Dominique keeps.





She has had “luck” to meet the star one day. “It was in Monaco. My little bulldog was doing his own. I was trying to contain her and when I looked up … I saw him there in front of me. He said he thought my dog ​​was pretty. . He loved animals. We exchanged a few words. He was infinitely kind. “ But most of those who came to place a white rose at the foot of one of the giant portraits in the exhibition “from Bébel to Bébert” only finally got to know Jean-Paul Belmondo through an interposed screen. And for Jean-Louis, Bébel is quite simply “one of the last great French players”, “of the temper of Ventura or Gabin”.

The prefect present

In short, a reminiscence of the past. Even the prefect Bernard Gonzalez, also present, lets the memories of the “suburban kid” who he was and who “grew up with Belmondo and his films”. Suddenly, by paying her this last tribute, Dominique – and perhaps many others like her – has a little the impression of “to say goodbye to a whole era”.