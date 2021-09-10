the exclusive opinion of one of the first owners in France

Computer scientist passionate about Tesla, Damien was one of the first in France to receive his Model Y. For Automobile Propre readers, he delivers his first impressions.

Damien is what you might call a true Tesla buff. Owner of a Model S, a Model X and a Model 3, this computer engineer was one of the first in France to receive the all new Model Y.

“ The delivery was perfect. As it was not my first Tesla, I was comfortable enough to pick up the vehicle quickly and leave. He remembers. ” Faults ? “ ask our interviewer? ” At all ! I have been around several times. We have an increase in quality which is really bluffing compared to my Model 3 of 2019. The gap is incredible! “.

A Model Y made in China

As the Berlin Gigafactory was slow to emerge, Tesla decided to call on its Chinese factory to deliver its European customers as soon as possible.

From the Shanghai Gigafactory, the Tesla Model Y received by Damien is a Long Range version. In the absence of a rear-wheel drive version, it is now the manufacturer’s entry level on the European market.

Because ” each option would have skipped the ecological bonus »€ 2,000, Damien has chosen to ignore certain equipment. “I will miss the white interior, but we had to make choices,” he concedes.

The only option that Damien intends to add soon: the towing hook. ” For the moment we can not order it for purchase but only afterwards as an accessory. It will be aftermarket at Tesla when they receive the equipment. It’s a matter of weeks »He tells us.

“I was amazed by the consumption”

Recovered in Villepinte, the Tesla Model Y made the way to Orleans. The opportunity for Damien to give us a first feedback on driving. ” It is really super comfortable on expressways. On the road, it’s a little more degraded because you can feel the roughness of the road »He observes, astonished by the frugality of the model. ” I was amazed! I had a Model X and expected relatively high fuel consumption. In the end, I consumed 172 Wh / km (17.2 kWh / km nldr) on the motorway, which is almost identical to that of a Model 3 ”





Apart from the performances, it is also the comfort that our interviewee puts forward. The driving position is higher and the raised rear seats make it easier for young children to fit in. Added to this is the advantage of the trunk, larger than the Model 3 but also more practical thanks to its tailgate.

A Model Y recharged with solar energy

Like Damien’s other electric cars, the newcomer will be partly recharged thanks to a photovoltaic installation that Damien has installed in his garden. ” I have 10 kW of panels which produce 8-9 kW with a beautiful sun. As I am in IT, I developed a small program that allows you to manage and put the excess electricity produced in cars »He explains to us.

Tesla for life?

“How about an EV6 or an Ioniq 5?” »Launches our journalist. If he also owns an electric Fiat 500, Damien does not seem ready to leave the Californian brand. ” The fact of going to the competition on the electric does not pose a concern to me. For long journeys, however, the advantage of superchargers is enormous today. »He notes, particularly sensitive to the tech side of the Californian brand’s cars. ” I will have a really hard time competing »He finally admits.

Damien shares this passion for the Californian brand within the Tesla Owner Club France. Bringing together more than 15,000 members on Facebook, this association of enthusiasts organizes numerous regional events and a major national meeting each year. The next one will take place in Dijon on October 8 and 9. Notice to amateurs!