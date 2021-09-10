the fire is under control and containment lifted

The Aubert & Duval metallurgical plant in Pamiers suffered a major fire this Friday, September 10. Significant resources have been deployed, the surrounding population and the students confined for a long time. The prefecture lifted these measures at 11:30 a.m. The causes of the fire remain to be determined.

The firefighters were alerted around 6:50 a.m. this Friday morning, September 10, 2021.

A big black cloud

This Friday morning, the siren sounded several times at daybreak. From the historic Aubert & Duval factory, located at the gates of Pamiers town center in Ariège, thick black smoke emerges. “When I took my son to high school, we heard the siren several times. We didn’t know what it was, but on our way to Castella high school (called Pyrene today), a thick black cloud hung over the factory. . It was 7:30 am and a gendarme came to warn us that we should not stay there “, declares Christine Berge who lives very close to the city center.

His son Anthony filmed the burning factory from high school.

Christine Berge and other residents then launched the alert on social networks. “It didn’t sting too much in the throat but you could tell it could be toxic. Now the thick cloud has cleared a bit.” A crisis unit has been set up at the Ariège prefecture which asks the population to stay at home. As a precaution.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Fire at Aubert and Duval significant resources of the SDIS Put in place the prefect of the# Ariege has activated COD. As a precautionary measure, the population is invited to stay at home, and to avoid displacement so as not to hamper the action of the emergency services. – Prefect of Ariège (@ Prefet09) September 10, 2021

The POI (Internal Operation Plan) was triggered in conjunction with the firefighters of the city of Pamiers, the town hall and the services of the prefecture. A management statement indicates that the site was completely evacuated without any injuries. The plant personnel present at the time of the fire were received at the town hall.

Fabien Didier, departmental director of SDIS Ariège takes stock: “We have deployed significant resources from Pamiers and surrounding rescue centers to deal with a fire scenario on an industrial site with technological risks. At present, around a hundred men with half a dozen control gear, supported by specialized chemical hazards. ” The fire was contained at 10:25 am. Gradually, the smoke decreased in intensity.











The Aubert & Duval plant in the throes of a major fire

•

© Geoffrey Berg / FTV

According to our information, an acid tank used for stripping certain metal parts caught fire. The fire then spread to the 400 m2 building. The perimeter is secure and closed to traffic.

Confined schools

Very quickly, the prefecture decided to confine the city’s schools. All the middle school and high school students in Pamiers, both public and private, find themselves forced to stay inside. “My son does not yet know at this time (10:30 am) how long he will be confined.” Finally, the surrounding population and the students were deconfined from 11:30 am.

The prefecture of the department has set up a public information unit that can be contacted at 05.61.02.11.86. The causes of the fire remain to be determined.

⚠⚠⚠ Fire at the Aubert and Duval factory in Pamiers # Ariege : a public information unit has just been activated at the Ariège prefecture on 05 61 02 11 86. – Prefect of Ariège (@ Prefet09) September 10, 2021

The Aubert & Duval factory is the largest of the group. About a hundred people work in this metallurgical factory founded at the beginning of the 19th century and which today supplies parts for aeronautics, automobiles, defense and energy.