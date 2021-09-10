The first direct CO2 capture plant from the air is operational!

On September 8, the very first large-scale direct carbon dioxide capture plant was commissioned. Named Orca – after the Icelandic word orka meaning “energy” – the installation was designed to absorb CO2 from the air and turn it into rock. The result of a collaboration between the Swiss start-up Climeworks and the Icelandic Carbfix, this plant could remove nearly 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air each year.

This is one of the methods considered in the context of the fight against climate change, to reduce the quantity of greenhouse gases present in our atmosphere: CO2 capture-storage technology (or CCS for Carbon Capture and Storage), which consists of capturing the gas from its source of production and storing it underground. This technology is of interest to many manufacturers, who see it as a means of massively reducing their CO2 emissions.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 4,000 tonnes is equivalent to the emissions of about 870 cars. This annual target therefore seems really derisory compared to global CO2 emissions: more than 43 billion tonnes of CO2 were emitted in 2019! Remember that most of these emissions come from the combustion of fossil fuels (mainly coal, but also oil and gas).

The essential solution to limit global warming?

Although CO2 emissions decreased significantly in 2020 thanks to restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic (2.4 billion tonnes less, according to the Global Carbon Project), the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere continues to rise. grow. According to IFP Energies Nouvelles, the direct capture of CO2 from the air is a solution that can help keep the global temperature rise below 2 ° C; more than 100 billion tonnes of CO2 should be stored and several thousand CCS installations deployed by 2050 to achieve this ambitious goal.

Note that CCS is not a new technology: capturing and injecting CO2 into the subsoil has been practiced for decades. However, the objectives set by the Paris Agreements to limit global warming require the establishment of a very large-scale CCS industry. There are now a few geological CO2 sequestration sites (in the United States, Canada, or Norway for example), but unlike these facilities which extract gas from industrial fumes, the Climeworks plant is the first to offer direct capture of CO2 from the air and its storage.

This factory located not far from Reykjavík, Iceland, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes (collectors), similar in appearance to containers used for maritime transport. These modular collectors can be stacked to build machines of any size.

The process of removing CO2 is carried out in two stages: first, air is drawn into the collector via a fan. The carbon dioxide is then captured on the surface of a highly selective filter material, which is located inside the collectors. Then, once the filter material is saturated with carbon dioxide, the collector is closed. Operators then increase the temperature in this container (up to 80-100 ° C), which releases the gas, which is pure, high-concentration carbon dioxide, which can then be extracted.





Climeworks then relies on the expertise of Carbfix, a specialist in rapid underground CO2 mineralization, to store the gas: the collected CO2 is mixed with water before being injected at a depth of 1000 meters; through natural mineralization, carbon dioxide reacts with the calcium, magnesium and iron contained in the basalt rock and eventually crystallizes.

CO2 recycled into renewable materials

Note that the collection machines are powered only by renewable energies (supplied by a nearby geothermal power plant) or by energy from waste. Climeworks further specifies that its gray emissions are less than 10%, which means that out of 100 tonnes of CO2 treated by the installation, at least 90 tonnes are definitively eliminated and only up to 10 tonnes are re-emitted.

While CCS is widely encouraged by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, critics argue that the technology is still prohibitively expensive – especially the capture stage, which accounts for 70% of the costs – and could take decades to scale up. But this does not seem to slow down the ambition of Climeworks, which is already involved in several projects and partnerships related to CO2 recycling. Indeed, the pure CO2 collected by the company can be reused to produce renewable and carbon neutral fuels and materials.

Note that another similar project is underway in Texas, supported by the oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp: the company 1PointFive is also developing a direct CO2 capture installation; however, it announces an extraction capacity of one million tonnes of CO2 per year! The captured CO2 will be stored underground and used to increase the pressure in the oil field and thus speed up production. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Source: Climeworks