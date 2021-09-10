More

    The first selections of Renaudot 2021

    Entertainment


    Back at Drouant, the Renaudot jury developed, Thursday, September 9, its first selections of novels and essays. The new jurors, Stephanie Janicot and Cécile Guilbert, participated in this meeting.

    Among the French novels selected, we notice novelists who were until now absent from the lists of the grand prix such as Amélie Nothomb (First blood, Albin Michel), Justine Lévy (His son, Stock) or Sophie Avon (A remarkable woman, Mercure de France). Several titles are also listed jointly with Goncourt, Femina or / and Medici.

    In terms of essays, the Renaudots have however chosen a first novel, that of Sandra Vanbremeersch (The reclining lady, Seuil) and retained several titles published in the spring such as In my street there were three shops by Anthony Palou (Presses de la Cité) or Here Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon by Jean Lebrun (Blue around).

    The Renaudots have not yet set the date of their next meeting. The award ceremony will take place on November 3 at Drouant.

    The first selection of novels:


    • Sophie AVONA remarkable woman, Mercure de France
    • Anne BEREST Postcard, Grasset
    • Nicolas CHEMLADark Murnau, Seek-noon
    • Catherine CUSSETThe Definition of Happiness, Gallimard
    • rock DARKANIANThe Chinese Report, Anne Carrière
    • Christophe TO GIVEFrance goy, Stifle
    • Etienne KERNThe Flights, Gallimard
    • Louis-Henri DE LA ROCHEFOUCAULDSand castle, Robert Laffont
    • Agnes DESARTHEThe eternal bridegroom, Olive Tree
    • Justine LEVYHis son, Stock
    • Gilles MARTIN-CHAUFFIERThe last tribune, Grasset
    • Amelie NOTHOMBFirst blood, Albin Michel
    • Maria POURCHETFire, Fayard
    • Mathieu PALAIN Don’t stop running The Iconoclast
    • Abel QUENTINThe Seer of Etampes, The Observatory
    • Mohamed mbougar SARRThe most secret memory of men, Philippe Rey

    The first selection of tests:

    • Gwenaelle AUBRYSaint Phalle: rise to childhood, Stock
    • Frederick FATShame is a revolutionary feeling, Albin Michel
    • Gaspard KOENIGOur freedom wanderer: riding in the footsteps of Montaigne, The Observatory
    • Jeans THE BROWN – Here Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Ed. Blue around
    • Etty MANSOURDeath Conveyor, Ecuador
    • Anthony PALOUIn my street there were three shops, Presses de la Cité
    • Olivier RASIMI Babe, Arléa
    • Catherine SAVATSince I read you I admire you, Fayard
    • Sandra VANBREMEERSCHThe Reclining Lady, Threshold
    • Jakuta ALIKAVAZOVICLike a sky in us, Stock


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWith OM 5, DJI intends to democratize the stabilizer for smartphones
    Next articleDiscovery of a giant Cambrian arthropod

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC