The first selections of Renaudot 2021

Back at Drouant, the Renaudot jury developed, Thursday, September 9, its first selections of novels and essays. The new jurors, Stephanie Janicot and Cécile Guilbert, participated in this meeting.
Among the French novels selected, we notice novelists who were until now absent from the lists of the grand prix such as Amélie Nothomb (First blood, Albin Michel), Justine Lévy (His son, Stock) or Sophie Avon (A remarkable woman, Mercure de France). Several titles are also listed jointly with Goncourt, Femina or / and Medici.
In terms of essays, the Renaudots have however chosen a first novel, that of Sandra Vanbremeersch (The reclining lady, Seuil) and retained several titles published in the spring such as In my street there were three shops by Anthony Palou (Presses de la Cité) or Here Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon by Jean Lebrun (Blue around).
The Renaudots have not yet set the date of their next meeting. The award ceremony will take place on November 3 at Drouant.
The first selection of novels:
- Sophie AVON – A remarkable woman, Mercure de France
- Anne BEREST – Postcard, Grasset
- Nicolas CHEMLA – Dark Murnau, Seek-noon
- Catherine CUSSET – The Definition of Happiness, Gallimard
- rock DARKANIAN – The Chinese Report, Anne Carrière
- Christophe TO GIVE – France goy, Stifle
- Etienne KERN – The Flights, Gallimard
- Louis-Henri DE LA ROCHEFOUCAULD – Sand castle, Robert Laffont
- Agnes DESARTHE – The eternal bridegroom, Olive Tree
- Justine LEVY – His son, Stock
- Gilles MARTIN-CHAUFFIER – The last tribune, Grasset
- Amelie NOTHOMB – First blood, Albin Michel
- Maria POURCHET – Fire, Fayard
- Mathieu PALAIN – Don’t stop running The Iconoclast
- Abel QUENTIN – The Seer of Etampes, The Observatory
- Mohamed mbougar SARR – The most secret memory of men, Philippe Rey
The first selection of tests:
- Gwenaelle AUBRY – Saint Phalle: rise to childhood, Stock
- Frederick FAT – Shame is a revolutionary feeling, Albin Michel
- Gaspard KOENIG – Our freedom wanderer: riding in the footsteps of Montaigne, The Observatory
- Jeans THE BROWN – Here Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Ed. Blue around
- Etty MANSOUR – Death Conveyor, Ecuador
- Anthony PALOU – In my street there were three shops, Presses de la Cité
- Olivier RASIMI – Babe, Arléa
- Catherine SAVAT – Since I read you I admire you, Fayard
- Sandra VANBREMEERSCH – The Reclining Lady, Threshold
- Jakuta ALIKAVAZOVIC – Like a sky in us, Stock