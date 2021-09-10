The first selections of Renaudot 2021

Back at Drouant, the Renaudot jury developed, Thursday, September 9, its first selections of novels and essays. The new jurors, Stephanie Janicot and Cécile Guilbert, participated in this meeting.

Among the French novels selected, we notice novelists who were until now absent from the lists of the grand prix such as Amélie Nothomb (First blood, Albin Michel), Justine Lévy (His son, Stock) or Sophie Avon (A remarkable woman, Mercure de France). Several titles are also listed jointly with Goncourt, Femina or / and Medici.

In terms of essays, the Renaudots have however chosen a first novel, that of Sandra Vanbremeersch (The reclining lady, Seuil) and retained several titles published in the spring such as In my street there were three shops by Anthony Palou (Presses de la Cité) or Here Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon by Jean Lebrun (Blue around).

The Renaudots have not yet set the date of their next meeting. The award ceremony will take place on November 3 at Drouant.

Sophie AVON – A remarkable woman, Mercure de France

The first selection of tests: