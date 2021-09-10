The first trailer of the long awaited “Matrix 4” finally unveiled

Almost 20 years after the last installment of the saga imagined by the Wachowski sisters, fans are holding their breath as the release of the fourth installment of The Matrix is ​​fast approaching.

And to keep an audience still impatient, while making their mouth water, the Warner has just unveiled a very first trailer that may surprise more than one.

On the images of this trailer, we can see a Thomas Anderson aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) far from the character glimpsed in the three previous opus.

The first BA of “Matrix 4” finally unveiled

Unrecognizable, the one who once represented the chosen one so hoped for by humans seems to have amnesia and consult a psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris), in a world whose aestheticism is reminiscent of the last scene of the third film.





In this video of about 3 minutes, we also distinguish the character of Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who appears curiously as a foreigner in the eyes of Neo, at the turn of a sequence as strange as it is intriguing.

The second part shows a series of disturbing scenes almost similar to the first opus, which look like a kind of reboot.

Intentionally confused, this first BA of “ The Matrix Resurrections. »Already questions the viewer as to the synopsis which should confuse the most informed moviegoers.

Moreover, Keanu Reeves recently warned, this fourth part promises to be very different from the previous three and will be more ” a love story ” with ” a magnificent scenario », Signed Lana Wachowski.

Highly anticipated, ” The Matrix Resurection Will be released on December 15 at the cinema.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, we will find in the cast Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Lambert Wilson, Christina Ricci, or Priyanka Chopra. Larry Fishburne (Morpheus) and Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) will unfortunately not be part of the party.

Patience…