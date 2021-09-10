the former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn indicted for “endangering the life of others”

Debated and contested in public opinion and in the street, the government’s management of the health crisis is also of interest to justice. Agnès Buzyn, former Minister of Health, was indicted for “endangering the life of others”, learned France Télévisions from a source close to the case, Friday, September 10. The general prosecutor’s office of the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), which heard the ex-minister during 9:30 am Friday, confirmed it to AFP.

Agnès Buzyn is also squaree under the status of assisted witness for “voluntary abstention from taking appropriate measures to combat a disaster“. She is the first public figure charged in this case. The CJR, the only one empowered to try members of the government for acts committed in the exercise of their function, has received thousands of complaints in this case.





The CJR had opened an investigation in July 2020, and ordered searches of the homes and offices of several officials of thent Agnès Buzyn in October of the same year.

“Today is a great opportunity for me to explain myself and set the record straight”, said Agnès Buzyn Friday morning before her hearing. “I will not let the government’s action, my action as minister, be soiled when we have done so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis which, I remind you, is still going on.”

The former minister, appointed in 2017, had held his post until February 16, 2020, at the beginnings of the Covid-19 epidemic, two days after the first known death linked to the virus in France. She had resigned to run for municipal elections in Paris after the withdrawal of Benjamin Griveaux, failing to be elected mayor of the capital.

“No one can doubt the seriousness and the commitment of which [Agnès Buzyn] demonstrated at the first signs of the epidemic. France very quickly took the necessary measures “, reacted Matignon Friday after the announcement of this indictment.

Thursday, Jean Castex, who was not yet Prime Minister when Agnès Buzyn left her post, felt that it was necessary “at all costs to avoid (…) that paralysis threatens the action of the public authorities” due to the risk of legal consequences, “when, on the contrary, we need decisions to face crises “.