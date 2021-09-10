the French Federation withdraws its complaint for defamation against a horsewoman alleged victim of rape

The horsewoman Amélie Quéguiner, alleged victim of rape, was to be tried for defamation on Monday.

The French Equestrian Federation (FFE) and its president Serge Lecomte withdrew their complaint against the rider Amélie Quéguiner, alleged victim of rape by supervisors and who was to be tried for defamation on Monday in Périgueux, AFP learned Thursday, September 9 with the lawyer of the FFE.

“The parties have come together and have decided to choose the path of appeasement”, explained to AFP Me Fanny Colin, adviser to the FFE and its president Serge Lecomte. “A common letter to the two parties was sent to the court to express the wish to put an end to the dispute”.

“The parties came to the conclusion that they were in agreement from the outset on the need to combat sexual violence in the world of sport and horse riding. Everyone agreed that it was there. the objective of the other “, added Me Colin.

Amélie Quéguiner, director of an equestrian center in the Dordogne, had testified publicly in February 2020 of the rapes she allegedly suffered from three supervisors over a period of ten years in the 1980s.

The FFE and its leader lodged a complaint in the spring for statements made by Amelie Quéguiner in an article by The Obs, published in February 2021, in which she castigated the attitude of Serge Lecomte in a case related to sexual violence in horseback riding.





Asked about France Blue Perigord, Amélie Quéguiner also mentioned “a concern for appeasement“. “I am very satisfied. This (withdrawal of complaint) is not trivial. They recognize that, despite everything, what I have said is fair and defensible. I thank them for that and it must be praised. If it had turned out badly for my case in court, I think that would have prevented the word from continuing to be released “.

Following his testimony, the FFE set up a hotline, a reporting form, a campaign and a working group. She since helps other victims to speak.