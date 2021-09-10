the future Volkswagen Passat electric surprise

The Passat and Arteon ranges will not die with the ban on the combustion engine at Volkswagen. At the end of 2019, the brand was already announcing the succession with the ID Space Vizzion concept, a symbol of renewal for the high-end VW. It was then a very slender shooting brake, with fairly innovative lines for Volkswagen and far from what we can see today on the Passat or Arteon.

It was above all an opportunity for Volkswagen to lay the groundwork for the new life of road cars when they switch to electric. Earlier this year, Volkswagen began production of prototypes in China, where these cars, which are primarily prized by Chinese customers, will be produced. History does not say whether a European production is envisaged or whether Europe will be entitled to import models. However, it seems that the German factory in Emden is requisitioned for the assembly of this top of the range.











The first prototypes have finally come to light as our photos show. This is the sedan variant of the Aero B (the code name of the project). The overhangs are shorter than on a Passat, a sign that Volkswagen has done everything to maximize the space on board for this car developed, as we recall, on a necessarily very stretched MEB platform.

On the battery side, the most generously endowed models will be entitled to around 80 kWh and the double engine of more than 300 hp. But at the entry level, this Passat, which could take the name “ID.7”, will be a propulsion: a first in the history of the car, with more than 200 hp at the rear wheels.