the Google Phone app also goes to Material You

Google’s Phone app changes a few design cues on Android 12.

While the release of Android 12 will not be long, Google continues to integrate Material You into its various applications, alongside the beta 5 of Android 12 which has just been deployed. Yesterday, Google Clock integrated the new design philosophy of Google, it is now the turn of the Phone application.

As indicated 9to5Google, version 70 of the calling app was released in beta on September 8. Initially, if there was any change, in any case they did not concern the visual of the app. But since Thursday, some users have noticed that their Google Phone app has changed its style.





What is changing?

Among the most notable changes, we can report the presence of a blue pill in the navigation bar at the bottom, which allows you to remember which tab you are in. In addition, as often with the switch to Material You, the floating buttons change from a round shape to a square with rounded corners.

The interface of the keyboard part has also changed slightly, with the call button changing from a simple round, to a more elongated capsule shape. The word “Call” is also prompted next to a phone icon. We were able to observe it on our Pixel 4a on which Android 12 is installed.

Like Google Contacts, Google Phone does not take advantage of the user’s wallpaper colors. In principle, to take advantage of it, you will need a smartphone compatible with the beta of Android 12.